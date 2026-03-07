Product Manager (DaaS)
2026-03-07
We are looking for a commercially driven Product Manager to own and develop our Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering at Foxway CWS (Circular Workspace Solutions).
About the role
Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is our hero product and a key driver of profitable growth within our circular lifecycle model. It combines hardware, lifecycle services, and financing into an integrated enterprise solution for Corporate and Public sector customers.
As Product Manager, you are accountable for the commercial and operational performance of the DaaS offering. You will define the product strategy and roadmap, set clear commercial guardrails, and continuously optimize profitability, scalability, and customer value across the full lifecycle.
This is a strongly business-oriented role with clear responsibility for commercial performance. You will work cross-functionally with Sales, Finance, Operations, Marketing, Tech Centers, and Service Design to ensure that our DaaS offering is competitive, scalable, operationally robust, and financially sound.
The role reports to VP Product & Services Management and is considered a key commercial function within Foxway CWS.
You will:
Own the commercial performance of DaaS, including margin targets, growth ambitions, and overall profitability.
Define and continuously evolve the value proposition across prioritized enterprise customer segments.
Set pricing logic, commercial frameworks, and profitability guardrails for new and existing deals in collaboration with Sales and Finance.
Understand cost drivers and proactively drive margin improvements and scalable growth.
Translate product strategy into clear execution priorities across sales, delivery, and operations.
Drive structured performance follow-up using commercial and operational KPIs.
Own and optimize the end-to-end customer journey to maximize growth, retention, and customer satisfaction (NPS).
Ensure service quality standards, SLAs, and scalable delivery models.
Support sales enablement, positioning, and commercial capability development.
Success in this role is measured on profitability, growth, and customer satisfaction (NPS).
We believe you bring
5+ years of experience in Product Management or a similar business-driven role within SaaS, hardware, lifecycle services, financing, or other service-heavy environments.
Strong commercial mindset with experience driving revenue growth, margin improvement, pricing decisions, or business performance
Formal P&L ownership is a great advantage.
Experience working with cost structures, commercial models, and profitability levers in subscription, leasing, or service-based contexts.
Proven ability to take ownership beyond roadmap - translating strategy into measurable financial and operational results.
Experience working cross-functionally with Sales, Finance, and Operations in complex stakeholder environments.
Structured, data-driven decision-making and ability to define and follow up on clear KPIs.
Experience improving performance, scalability, or commercial processes in growing environments.
Meritorious if you have:
Experience in lifecycle services, hardware, leasing, financing, or asset-heavy business models.
Experience working closely with enterprise sales teams and large B2B customers.
Experience balancing commercial growth with operational scalability.
To succeed in this role
You think and act like a business owner.
You are commercially sharp and outcome-focused.
You are comfortable discussing pricing, margin structures, and deal frameworks with senior stakeholders.
You balance growth ambitions with operational realities.
You communicate clearly and influence across functions.
This role requires on-site presence at least four (4) days per week to enable close collaboration with stakeholders and operations.
Why join Foxway?
Be part of a company that contributes to a more circular and sustainable future.
Work in a culture that encourages ambition, collaboration, and learning.
Gain opportunities for personal development and strategic career growth.
