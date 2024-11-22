Product Manager
2024-11-22
Company Description
H&M is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong. Be yourself & more at H&M.
The mission of Supply planning Unit is to enable Region and Business units to maximize the value of availability, lead-time, cost and inventory in a sustainable way. We do this by leading the development, implementation and follow up of supply planning strategies, processes and technology. Our way to approach the work to deliver exponential value is via Value Streams, e2e Value Stream and Supply Value Stream, and integration of Reverse Supply Operations
Job Description
We are looking for a PRODUCT MANAGER with very high level of advance analytical skills, a passion for applying those analytics to solve complex business problems in a way that are long lasting, enjoys cross collaboration as a key enabler to deliver the more, enjoy translating business requirements into technical requirements, challenge the status quo and making things happen in a very cross functional approach with key stakeholders, i.e. VS Supply, VS e2e, AIAD domain, BT, Assortment, Sales, Logistics. We are looking for an individual that likes the strategic and visionary space as much as the hands-on analytics as responsabilities span from governance and quality assurance of data to prescriptive and descriptive analytics in practice.
The product Manager in the Values stream of e2e within Supply Planning has the scope to secure that our data is leverage as a key e2e Integrated Capability and supports not only our foundational analytics within the Supply Planning unit in the RUN but also enables its transformation roadmap as part of key transformation programs. There is a constant curiosity as this space evolves constantly so new business priorities to be solved / approach by new analytical integrated technologies are also critical for the scope of this role.
Responsibilities: e2e Analytical Integrated Capabilities Product Manager
Define the e2e stock accuracy and traceability model in a cross functional way and set the roadmap to get there while also working on the "here and now" to address outages that hurt our supply decisions.
Secure the GCP data transition and the right data products in GCP to support analytics needs of the Unit;
Set-up the right foundation and WOW together with the competence leads for the DA and BA team to leverage the GCP products in a standard way,
Enable the e2e analytical frameworks to ensure that performance of our expected product flow products and analytics deliver the expected outcome. Secure OKRS and KPIs
Secure the cybersecurity needs regarding analytics in the unit. As well as open to change, adjust the scope based on the H&M brand plan.
Ensure that requirements for e2e Analytics integrated capabilities are clear between business and technical teams and secure roadmap to deliver them.
Advanced Data Analytics & Strategic Analysis and Planning, in theory and practice.
Project and Product Management, to set a goal/vision and a roadmap to get us there as well as been able to mobilize cross functional teams, business and technical,
Drive and enable Data-Driven Decision Making - together with the business story telling
People management skills to enable WOW based on analytics with people with and without same level of data literacy
Qualifications
To be successful in the role we believe you have:
• University degree, preferably in Data and Analytics competency and experience in Supply Chain or similar fields.
3-5 years of experience working on technical roles as well as business roles to apply data into business cases
A track record of leading development teams and worked in an agile context
Ability to work effectively with both the customer's business and IT processes.
Experience of working with OKR's KPI's and metrics that are important for the specific product and realizing them into actions.
Ability to build end-to-end product strategy, including definition of scope, roadmap, OKRs and KPIs and understand product development from ideation to release.
• Ability to drive cross-functional development to achieve the common mission, prioritizing work and inspiring the team to improve.
• Ability to integrate qualitative and quantitate research, product analysis and customer insights into product requirements.
• Ability to own and articulate end-to-end product requirements across product teams.
• Ability to gather, analyze and understand customer and business needs and understand impact against product backlog and impact on team.
• Proven leadership experience, with experience from leading in change.
• Project management and senior expertise that combines the "what" and the "how".
• Strong analytical skills and ability to translate data into clear insights and take data-driven decisions.
• Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Strong people skills
Additional Information
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
