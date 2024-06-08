Product Manager
2024-06-08
Are you a product manager with a passion for gaming and innovative AI technology? If so, Motorica wants you on our team! We're making character animation in the gaming industry simpler with our generative AI technology.
About Us:
At Motorica, we've created a system that can automatically generate a perfect-coverage animation set for Motion Matching in a single click. No mocap. No cleanup. Just animation. Gone are the days of costly motion capture studios and endless post-processing. With a simple click, our technology generates lifelike movement, saving time and resources for game studios worldwide. Here's a glimpse of our journey so far:
We're proud recipients of a MegaGrant from Epic Games, a testament to our innovation in the field.
Our team includes top researchers in character animation, driving excellence in our product.
Leading institutions like Meta and Berkeley trust our model for benchmarking state-of-the-art animation (see this link).
Your Role
As a Product Manager at Motorica, you'll play an important role in shaping the future of gaming animation.
We're seeking individuals with:
Experience from Gaming, animation or related high tech industries. You need to have a strong understanding of the challenges and needs of the area and you probably already have established connections in the field.
Strong product management skills.
What We Offer:
Access to cutting edge AI research, driving continuous improvement and innovation.
The chance to shape the product vision of a technology with huge potential in the gaming industry.
The chance to be there at the beginning of something great, and get opportunities to grow your career path with us as we scale.
