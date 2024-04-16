Product Manager
2024-04-16
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
We have a requirement for the position of Product Manager with one of our clients.
In this role you will be the link between the Product Manager and the development team. We are working with complex Dynamics 365 solutions. You will be part of a global agile team, collaborate with stakeholders, and ensure the successful development and delivery. Your expertise will be instrumental in enhancing business processes and enabling to achieve digital goals.
You are the one who is bridging the gap between the product manager, business stakeholders, and the development team. Also, you work with the development team daily to help clarify priorities and work items.
Typical tasks;
Align with vision and roadmap and with other ART's.
Break down features to well defined and described stories, time horizon 1-3 months ahead.
Maximize value in each sprint.
Own the team backlog; prioritize, including capacity allocation between stories, refactors and maintenance, and communicate to team.
Refine features and backlog together with Product management in preparation for PI planning and roadmap presentation.
Define stories, provide clarification, set team PI objectives together with the team and prepare for system demo.
Collaborate to optimize the team(s) performance, together with Scrum master and Line manager, focusing on raising what is working well and what is not. Provide input to line manager on supplier performance/KPIs.
Responsible for securing training and user adoption of solution (together with product manager).
Personal
A great informal leader and collaborator,
Strong communicator,
Excellent stakeholder management skills,
Strong drive to make things happen, and you find ways to improve.
Technical
3-5 years of experience from a Product Owner role,
Education with a degree relevant for the field and position, or similar,
Familiarity with MS D365 Field Service customization and configuration.
Önskvärd kompetens
Experience with previous work within manufacturing companies and / or have worked supporting teams in complex IT landscapes.
Please submit your application today, as selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Contact info: info@progalaxy.se
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 24 months
Work Location: Lund
Application Deadline: 19-04-2024
Expected Start Date: 03-06-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8616784