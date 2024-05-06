Product Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-05-06
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have an opportunity for the position of Project Manager with one of our client.
Location: Stockholm
Requirements:
At least 10 years of experience working as a Product Manager for user facing software and/or hardware products.
Proven track record of delivering user facing products with significant market impact.
Experience in working in the early stages/discovery phase of a product.
Experienced in user centered design thinking, and in building and shipping UX/UI on software products.
Experience in high-level stakeholder management.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 09-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 10-06-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8661830