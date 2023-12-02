Product Manager
2023-12-02
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Your Mission : As the driving force behind our Sales Enabler product team, you'll spearhead the creation of a ground-breaking sales management module - SalesHub, which will be built from the ground up and will cater to the needs of diverse sales users along with the customer journey from lead intake to handover of cars.
Your Scope: Your canvas covers the entire spectrum - from integrating Customer interaction systems(Call, email, chat, and co-browsing), Sales performance management.
Responsibilities
• Spearheaded the definition and direction of the vision and mission for the Sales Enabler team.
• Your role encompasses more than just efficiency - it's about enhancing sales operations, improving retailer and customer experiences, and ultimately boosting sales. By closely collaborating with other teams, aligning stakeholders, and following a visionary roadmap, you'll lay a robust foundation for success.
• Craft and sustain the Sales Enabler team's roadmap, ensuring alignment with the broader company strategy and responsiveness to evolving business needs.
• Prioritize best-in-class user experiences by advocating user research, and experimentation, and taking a data-driven approach.
• Take responsibility for providing valuable insights to enhance customer interactions, optimize product capabilities for customer interaction, order and delivery management, improve the sales agent experience, and maximize customer satisfaction throughout the sales journey.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• At least 2 years of work experience in the classified area
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period:
• Extent: 100%
• Location:
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level:
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
