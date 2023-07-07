Product Manager
2023-07-07
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are expanding our team and are looking for you who want to be part of the journey to enable grids for the future! We have a friendly, diverse, and multidisciplinary environment. This is a team that you can flourish in and where you are given responsibility as well as large degree of freedom to decide the path of the design and implementation.
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
"Being part of High Voltage Service in Ludvika will allow you to interact with the most skilled experts in this field and gain direct exposure to our main stakeholders in our Business Unit. We offer you a clear career path in our organization together with a great work environment." Daniel Caceres Business Unit Manager
Your responsibilities
Maintaining our HV Service Portfolio in line with latest market demands around the world
Responsible for the Life Cycle Management transitions and communications for the products belonging to HV Service Sweden
Proposing new product developments in coordination with our global strategy
Administrating our budget for product development projects
Coordinate constantly with our sales department customer activities that can bring us understandings on new market developments
Your background
Preferably engineer in the fields of energy, electricity or similar
At least 5 years of experience in the service business of power industries and/or electrical utilities.
Knowledge on continuous improvement and LEAN principles are advantageous.
Basic knowledge on the High Voltage business areas is advantageous
English is a must, whereas other languages are an advantage
More about us
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
