Product Manager - Design System
2023-10-18
The Opportunity:
We are on a journey to expand our design system from one marketplace to create a world-class multi-brand design system that supports all of our brands.
To be able to succeed with this, we're looking for a Product Manager to join our Nordic design system team, ensuring the needs of each marketplace are considered and addressed.
The Design System:
The responsibility of the design system is to make sure the different brand visions are met to the extent that is possible within the system
The design system contains components and their documentation, tokens, libraries and design patterns to help create a consistent UI and efficient product development for all our brands
Your most important responsibilities will be:
To gather insights on the needs from the organization and to transform those insights into tangible goals, providing prioritizations for your team
To work closely with our Design System Lead, Engineering Manager, frontend- and native developers and visual designers from Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Together you will shape the digital experiences of our brands
Who are you?
- We are looking for an experienced Product Manager
- To succeed and excel in this role you must be a true systems thinker who understands the strengths of having and maintaining a design system, but also the compromises that come with it
- You have the ability to look beyond features and flows to create a system that truly supports the entire organization - while at the same time, you are able to zoom in on details when there is a need for it
- You are a network builder, experienced in fostering collaboration, particularly when working with remote teams
Skills and experience:
5+ years of experience in product management
Experience working in a cross-functional product development organization
Experience working with design systems
Good understanding of code and frontend development
Iterative approach to the product development process
If you have experience working with a design system that supports multiple brands - it's a great bonus!
The benefits of working with us:
Our benefits package built especially around the work-life balance includes the:
- Ability to work from anywhere in the EU, Norway or Great Britain for a month per year
- Trips and conferences to build expertise and create well-being and good experiences
- Digital courses through LearningLab, LinkedIn learning, Videocation
- Schibsted Travel Grant Fund
- Employee Share Saving Plans
- High well-being factor at work
- Company health service, varied training offers, massage and physiotherapy
About Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces
Bilbasen, Blocket, DBA, FINN, Oikotie, Rakentaja & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted and our Nordic Marketplaces! We pulled our strengths together in January 2023 and are now collaborating tightly at the Nordic level to empower millions of people to interact with us in their daily lives. Our goal is to increase the positive impact on society and the planet tenfold by 2035.
There are 1400 of us across the Nordic Marketplaces and we're lucky to work with colleagues who share the passion for their work and are friendly and caring. Our community embraces curiosity, teamwork, a problem-solving mindset, and continuous learning. Have a sneak peek at our boogie on LinkedIn along with the Schibsted Talks podcast hosted by our very own colleagues.
Inclusion at Schibsted means creating a fair workspace where each of us is respected and celebrated by the stories we bring within us and given equal opportunities to thrive. Check our commitment to Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging on our sustainability page.
Ready to embark on this thrilling journey? Apply below! We're eager to read your application and get back to you.
The Blocket journey began in Skåne 1996 - since then the concept of Blocket has been exported to over 40 other countries. Today, Blocket, which is owned by the media group Schibsted, is Sweden's largest online marketplace. There are approximately 600 000 items, vehicles, jobs and housing being advertised and discovered by its 5 million visitors every week. The value for all advertisements in 2018 amounted to SEK 714 billion - equal to 15 percent of Sweden's GDP. Thanks to second-hand trading at Blocket, 0.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gases can be avoided every year. The output being equivalent to if Stockholm's city roads stood empty for about a year. Blocket has approximately 240 colleagues and the office is located in central Stockholm. Together, we are passionate about second-hand trading, the environment and the continued growth of Blocket - one of Sweden's largest sites. We are proud environmental heroes and enjoy working together. Read more on our career page. Ersättning
