The crisp morning air fills you with energy as you pass the gates to the Volvo site. Approaching the office building, you take a quick glance at a row of parked test trucks, shimmering in the morning sun.
The beautiful line up of vehicles wake up some good memories from your past work weeks.
You remember the excitement you felt when leading a cross-functional SW team to quickly nail down a root cause to a fault found during a recent system test. Thanks to your ability to listen to the involved engineers and coach them in the problem analysis, you manage to secure the function to be delivered in time. You also recall the great feedback you got from a group of Product Owners, when you presented a functional plan for our next important truck introduction. They really appreciated your way of connection activities in their backlog to important product milestones, which helped them to prioritize and plan their tasks for the coming weeks.
The nice memories, in combination with the cold temperature outside, sends some good shivers down your spine and your lips forms slowly into a proud smile. You open the door to the office and step inside.
This day will be awesome!
Does this sound interesting to you? If you want to be part of our journey!
What you will do
As a Product Leader, your main mission will be to plan, drive and align deliveries from development teams across Vehicle Technology to secure that new functionality is delivered in time. You will be a vital part of our Vehicle Software Factory, working closely to our skilled engineers to improve both our products and work methods every day.
Our team is dedicated to delivering value to our end customers with every product update.
Combining our deep truck knowledge, our passion for verification and our understanding for our customers need, we take on this challenge with great pride and commitment!
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an interesting position, where you can influence both your role and your daily work tasks to a very large extent. Solving our mission is our primary target, but we believe this can be reach in many ways, depending on your experience and skillset. Your exposure to new situations, expectations and challenges will be huge. Thus, we strongly believe that this role will boost both your personal and professional development in many ways.
As our team have its roots in a testing department, our culture is characterized by a "build, measure, learn" mindset, where we use failures and quick iterations to speed up our way to success. We believe that diversity makes us stronger, welcoming different backgrounds, experiences, personalities and characteristics to increase our versatility.
What we are looking for
To be successful in this position we believe you have a mix of the following knowledges, skills and experiences:
A curious and learning mindset, where you see problem solving as a great source of knowledge.
Solid skills in leading teams and technology towards targets.
Experience from product development and product testing is necessary, but an honest passion and proven record for driving change in these domains is even more important.
Truck driving license (C or CE) and knowledge about trucking would be awesome but not mandatory.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Engineering degree or equivalent experience.
We are looking forward to your application!
Jonas Adolfsson, phone +46 (0) 31 3233853
