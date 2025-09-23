Product Engineering Manager | RA Consumer-Packaged Goods
2025-09-23
Are you a Foodie with experience in People management?
If yes, welcome to Älmhult, the home of IKEA of Sweden. This is where we design and develop our entire customer offer, working closely with colleagues across the value chain to meet our customers' daily needs. This is where our culture and values were shaped and are still developing. It is a vibrant hub of diverse nationalities and cultures.
Food plays an essential part in the IKEA experience and our Swedish heritage. It's often the first connection with IKEA, with 710 million visitors each year to IKEA restaurants and the Swedish Food Market.
Our engineering team at IKEA of Sweden, within the Range Area Consumer Packaged Goods - Food, develops the products you find in IKEA Swedish Food Markets and IKEA Restaurants. We are dedicated to creating the best possible products at the best price, while ensuring product safety, meeting regulatory requirements, delivering top-notch packaging solutions, continuously enhancing our food offers, making them good for both people and the planet. Our engineers focus on every detail to ensure excellence and affordability in our offerings.
We are now recruiting a Product Engineering Manager for Range Area Consumer-Packaged Goods!
In this role you are responsible to drive and support the development of future solutions for IKEA Food restaurants, Bistros and Cafés as well for the Swedish Food Market. This assignment includes leading business and people together, in true IKEA spirit.
Do you want to be part of our exiting journey? If yes, this might be the perfect challenge for you!
Job Description
As a Product Engineering Manager for Range Area Consumer-Packaged Goods, you will have the exciting opportunity to lead a group of engineering specialists that are part of our engineering team within IKEA Food.
You will also lead the Food Product Requirement Engineers community, across Food Range Areas, with a focus on strengthening roles and responsibilities, competence development, ways of working, tools and IT systems as well.
Together with the team, you will drive the development of more sustainable, healthy, and nutritional food products embedded in future innovations, considering all five aspects of Democratic Design (Form, Function, Price, Quality and Sustainability). You will also lead the establishment of the product development engineering foundation including shared solutions on ingredient and component level, development guidelines, principles and working tools. In this role you report to the Engineering Manager for Range Area Consumer-Packaged Goods.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Contribute to the Range Area strategies and business plan
Strengthen the Product Requirement Engineering assignment, including key capabilities:
Engineering & Innovation
Product Development Capabilities
Development of guidelines and principles
Quality assurance of newly developed products
Secure and optimize the allocation of relevant Engineering Specialists in Product Development & Life Cycle Management projects
Secure succession planning, retention and recruitment of needed Food Engineering competence
Drive competence development for each Engineering role in full alignment with business needs
Establish and secure deployment and efficient usage of aligned working methods and solutions
You will, together with the Engineering Manager, lead the engineering transformation for Consumer-Packaged Goods business within IKEA
Qualifications
We believe that you have solid experience of working within the Food Industry or equivalent, on a global setup. Experience from a Food retailer with global or regional presence is a certain plus. You have thorough knowledge and proven experience in product development and in business development. You have a solid understanding of working with full value chain, stakeholder management and how to create preconditions for an efficient development that will reach our targets.
Leadership comes natural to you, and you have the capability to lead a group of Food Engineering Specialists. You are always guided by the IKEA key values and you can lead through communication and creating strong and trustful networks and relationships in collaborative processes. You know how to motivate people and make them perform and deliver towards set goals and on time. You have the interest and ability to coach team members during the product development journey. It is important that you enjoy working with both people and products.
You can explore different perspectives, welcome innovation, and dare to challenge when needed. You have excellent communication and networking skills and are motivated by continuously improving existing ways of working.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next opportunity?
Please send in your CV in English no later than 6 October 2025.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. The Product Engineering Manager is crucial for developing a successful team and business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working most of the time in the workplace is important.
In addition, please enclose the answers to the questions below:
What will be your biggest contribution to this role?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
If you have any questions about the role, please contact the recruiter Bence Denes.
