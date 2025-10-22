Product Engineer
At HMS Industrial Networks, we know our people are the key to our success. We take pride in nurturing a culture that's inclusive, curious, and welcoming - where every employee is supported in growing both personally and professionally.
Are you curious about how ideas turn into real products? Do you enjoy connecting people, technology, and processes to make things work smoothly? We're now looking for a Product Engineer to join our Hardware team within the Industrial Network Technology (INT) Division in Halmstad.
This is a great opportunity for someone early in their career who wants to grow in a role that combines coordination, communication, and engineering understanding. You'll be part of a supportive team working at the intersection of product development and production - helping to make our products reliable, efficient, and ready for the future.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Product Engineer, you'll play a key role in connecting our production and hardware development team. You'll make sure that our hardware products are manufacturable, reliable, and continuously improving throughout their lifecycle.
Your work will involve:
•
Coordinating component lifecycle activities - identifying and qualifying alternatives for end-of-life parts.
•
Supporting production and R&D teams with technical coordination and improvement initiatives.
•
Bringing a Design for Manufacturing perspective early in product development.
•
Contributing to cost and quality improvements and keeping documentation up to date.
This is a broad and collaborative role, where you'll get to work with many stakeholders and learn a lot about both technology and processes. It's well suited for someone who enjoys variety, problem-solving, and teamwork more than deep specialization.
ABOUT YOU
You're a curious and engaged person who enjoys learning and making a difference through collaboration.You like understanding how things fit together and finding practical ways to improve them.
You may be newly graduated or have a few years of experience - what matters most is your motivation and ability to build relationships and create structure.
We think you'll thrive if you:
•
Have a degree in electronics, industrial engineering, production engineering, development engineering, or a similar field.
•
Enjoy working across disciplines and communicating with people from different backgrounds.
•
Are comfortable taking initiative and following things through.
•
Are fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
We value openness, teamwork, and continuous learning - and we believe diverse perspectives make us stronger.
ABOUT US
HMS Networks makes the World more connected, productive and sustainable. Our industrial communication products enable millions of machines such as robots, drives and air-conditioners to get connected to software and systems - A necessity to meet the future demands for energy efficiency and sustainability.
We are an innovative growth company based in Halmstad, Sweden with 1100 employees in more than 20 countries.
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels included, respected, and empowered.
Want to help us make the world more connected and sustainable? Visit hms-networks.com or look us up on social media.
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact on the industry. Apply today to be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
The selection process is ongoing, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
If you want to know more about the role or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter.
