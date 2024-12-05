Product Engineer - Sustainability
2024-12-05
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our team.
About us
At Position Green, we bring together leading experts within ESG strategy, communication and software to help corporations accelerate their sustainability agenda. Our integrated offering spans across environmental, social and governance domains, and encompasses strategy advisory, data management, reporting, e-learning and executive training.
Position Green has 700+ clients with more than 350 employees located across 10 locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the US, Benelux and the UK. We are expanding our European advisory team supporting International customers, and are looking for talented new team members to join us. You will become a pivotal member of our advisory team, working alongside bright minded colleagues with different areas of expertise and backgrounds. We value our high-achieving yet informal working environment. Our team culture are embracing giving and receiving feedback, testing, and welcoming new ideas.
What you'll do
We are 70 engineers, product designers, and product managers collaborating in cross-functional teams. Our CTO and tech leads will be your fan and advocate.
Together with other engineers, you'll:
Shape our codebase and best practices.
Contribute to a platform that can manage large data sets, high peak loads, and complex computations
Help maintain a consistent experience across the product suite
Share knowledge and insights and continuously improve ways of working
Have a blast while doing something meaningful
With your product team, you'll:
Discover opportunities and figure out solutions
Solve for big bets and optimizations
Help create experiments to validate assumptions
Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve your code throughout its full life-cycle
Ensure the product is performant, useful, usable, and delightful
Ship a world-class product
What you should bring
Demonstrated ability to get things done and ship products
3+ years of recent experience in building SaaS products, ideally from B2B with high complexity
If you've built a platform - a system that others built solutions on top of - you're a total star to us
For BE: Current knowledge of the .NET stack, C#, and REST and GraphQL API patterns
For FE: Current knowledge of Typescript, React, HTML and CSS
Your smarts and passion for platforms and systems thinking
A desire to impact the sustainability of businesses worldwide
Eagerness to collaborate and co-create in a team environment
Professional fluency in English.
Our Stack
TypeScript
React
C#, ASP.NET Core
HTTP APIs / REST services, and GraphQL
MSSQL
Kubernetes
Location
We believe that you are based in the greater Stockholm or Malmö region.
What's next?
If this sounds like a great opportunity for you, we will be happy to receive your CV. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability.
We will be reviewing applications on a continuous basis and looking forward to your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23
E-post: bjorn@positiongreen.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Position Green AB
Torggatan 2
211 40 MALMÖ
9047610