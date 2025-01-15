Product Development Quality Engineer
2025-01-15
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Secure the creation, communication, update and follow-up of the Project Quality Plan.
Define the quality targets and KPI with the Project Management Team.
Work alongside project stakeholders to identify hard points and escalate to management team and line organization.
Ensure the appropriate quality project management processes are implemented at the correct time and manner by the different stake holders.
Assess risk on project level from Quality standpoint, deviations to standards or requirements and
escalates when needed.
Define follow-up activities concerning project risks.
Initiate and update the white book. Review previous project white books to avoid repeat issues.
Ensures that the project gate quality requirements are delivered and approves that all necessary documents for closing the gate is in quality.
Develop and own the quality control plan and quality tool plan, including manufacturing validation plan (FMEA, DVP, DFA).
Lead Quality investigations using 8D method and appropriate data analysis tools.
Support with target setting for project/product (process) audit and fault frequency.
Identify hard points and elevate to project management and line organization.
Proactively support Project teams and provide training on quality tools and methods when necessary.
Ensure the customer requirements are well understood, documented and met.
Interface the customers during development phase of the product.
Ensures a proper hand-over to Customer Quality Engineer and Manufacturing Quality Engineer when product is in series production phase.
Qualifications/Education/Experience:
MSc in e.g. Industrial/Mechanical engineering
2-5 years of experience in quality management..
Project Experience in Product development, Technologies or Operations.
Experience with Quality tools and Quality Processes.
Strong problem solver/decision maker, ability to take a well-ordered approach to solving problems and acting despite obstacles, resistance or ambiguity.
Develop strong understanding of best practice quality tools.
Able to demonstrate knowledge of quality standards in the manufacturing business
