Product Development Process & Project Management Capability Owner
2025-12-23
Do you excel at shaping structure and direction in complex, cross-functional environments? As the strategic owner of project processes, you ensure that Sandvik Coromant stays ahead by evolving frameworks, strengthening governance, and translating business ambitions into actionable solutions. If you're passionate about driving impact and shaping the way we work, this is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference.
Your mission
You're responsible for owning and evolving Sandvik Coromant's Product Development Process, ensuring our organization has the right capabilities to execute projects with confidence. Your daily work spans strategic, hands-on, and collaborative tasks - always with a focus on impact.
Digital solutions are an integral part of the role, focusing on translating business strategies into clear requirements and functional solutions for internal and external partners. You lead without formal line responsibility - coordinating cross-functional groups, engaging steering committees, and cultivating high-performing networks.
Key responsibilities include:
Own and develop the project model, steering documentation, governance structure, and establish process KPIs to ensure performance and alignment with organizational objectives.
Develop project management capabilities, ensuring effectiveness and alignment with strategic goals.
Translate business needs into requirements and business cases for the Product Development Process and Project Management System, coordinating priorities and roadmaps across multiple functions (R&D, Product Solution Management, Operations, Finance, IT).
Analyze process performance (resource utilization, lead times, cost efficiency) and turn insights into actionable improvements.
Provide training and support for the organization in our Product Development Process and Project Management System.
Monitor trends and proactively identify risks and opportunities to adapt processes and tools.
Represent Sandvik Coromant in external forums, universities, and professional networks.
Act as a central contact for audits and external certification bodies.
Engage in benchmarking, share best practices, and stay updated on emerging tools and methodologies.
The position is based in Sweden, preferably near one of our Sandvik Coromant offices. We offer a hybrid work setup, and occasional travel may be required.
Your profile
You have extensive experience in senior roles, demonstrating a proven ability to deliver results in complex environments. A background in leadership - preferably within PMO, project management, or operational line roles - gives you the strategic perspective needed to anticipate challenges and contribute to functional strategy. You're able to work cross functionally and coordinate without formal authority. You're skilled in project management systems, such as Antura, and know how to leverage technology for efficiency. Strong analytical skills, structured ways of working, and the ability to turn business needs into clear, actionable requirements are essential.
You're curious and driven by continuous improvement. You stay calm under pressure, prioritize effectively, and make confident decisions even with incomplete information. With excellent communication skills, you articulate complex ideas clearly, influence decisions, and navigate objections with ease. Your collaborative mindset and inclusive approach help you build strong networks and engage stakeholders at all levels.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Per-Ola Hadin, hiring manager, at per-ola.hadin@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anton Karlsson
At Sandvik Coromant, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 11th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0086578.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
