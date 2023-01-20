Product Development Engineer
2023-01-20
The position
As Product Development Engineer, you belong to the Product Development team within the Product Development and Engineering department, PD&E. Within PD&E, there are several engineering disciplines gathered so we benefit from a lot of cross-functional work between the teams, for example Material Development, Technical Product Managers and Product Test Engineers.
In the role as Product Development Engineer, you will:
• Take an active role together with other project team members to drive product development projects of standard products effectively forward.
• Work hand in hand with Product Test Engineers during the whole development process and actively share knowledge and experience to ensure that we develop the best product possible, with a value-for-money mindset.
• Be responsible for making and archiving manufacture and product drawings as well as other relevant technical documentation related to the product development according the established Roxtec processes.
• Be a part of R&D activities, meaning development of new concepts with new and for Roxtec unknown technologies as well as methods and materials.
• Strive to be updated with the latest know-how regarding for Roxtec relevant:[list]
• materials and manufacture methods
• computer-aided engineering
• applicable environmental aspects
• design-to-cost
[/list]
For us, it is as important to understand why a technical concept works as when it does not.
Qualifications
We believe that you have an M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree in either mechanical or electrical engineering with some years of work experience.
We pay great attention to your personal features and to your broad technical experience.
You must manage spoken as well as written English.
The post of employment is at the headquarters in Karlskrona, and business travel is included in the role.
Appllication
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Andreas Karlsson, Manager of Product Development, +46 733 31 30 24, or Ebba Lund, HR Business Partner, +46 733 31 37 35. Selection and interviews are made continuously, send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2023-02-22.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-22
Roxtec International AB
