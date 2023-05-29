Product Developer at Drev AB
At DREV, their commitment to research and development is unwavering as it plays a crucial role in their mission to provide the leading sustainable cleaning solutions for battery manufacturing. Their unique approach to R&D combines agile engineering and customer-centric development to deliver a state-of-the-art solution that maintains the crucial dew point specs in clean and dry rooms. This allows them to achieve the optimal environment for cell manufacturing, and eliminate production downtime while ensuring employee safety.
Their innovation process has already advanced through the first three steps of the TRL (Technology Readiness Level) Scale, reinforcing their commitment to delivering the market's most efficient, sustainable and safe cleaning solution.
Vision: Empowering the Battery Manufacturing Industry for a Sustainable Energy Future - Transforming the Landscape with Innovative Cleaning Solutions, Committed to Elevating Production, Championing Success, and Thriving Together with the Industry.
Drev AB is looking for a product developer with background in Chemical Engineering. The person will be primarily responsible for developing product strategies, managing end-to-end product development, overseeing project management and quality control, conducting market and competitor analysis, and implementing continuous improvement initiatives. This role involves maintaining strong relationships with various stakeholders and ensuring products align with market demands and industry standards.
The work will be performed at DREV AB's office in Gothenburg and may also be carried out remotely as needed.
Minimum Qualifications
• Speak fluent English.
