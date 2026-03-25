Product Designer
Epiminds AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiminds AB i Sundbyberg
About the job
At Epiminds, we're building a self-learning marketing team of 20+ autonomous agents working across data, creative, strategy, and execution - all led by Lucy, a super-agent who collaborates with human marketers like a real teammate: reaching out, listening, emailing, and even calling.
Today, 17 agencies and 270 brands leverage our product to save 60 % of their time. We just raised a $6m round from Lightspeed to meet high demand from our users. Lightspeed has also invested in Anthropic, xAI, Mistral, and other decacorns.
Right now, we are focused on continuously improving Lucy and her team.
Your role as a Founding Designer will define the visual language of Epiminds and shape how humans interact with multi-agent systems.
Role Mission
Your mission is to take deeply technical, multi-agent workflows and make them simple, intuitive, and beautiful.
You will own the entire product experience: how data is presented, how workflows flow, how agents communicate with users, and how the platform feels as it scales. This is a role for someone who enjoys turning complexity into clarity and setting the design foundation for years ahead.
Core Responsibilities
1. Product & Dashboard Design
Lead UX/UI for the Epiminds platform: dashboards, workflows, reporting, agent interactions.
Translate complexity into clean, modern, minimalist interfaces.
Build and maintain a scalable, extensible design system.
2. User Journeys & Onboarding
Design the full onboarding flow for agencies and internal teams.
Convert complex setup steps into frictionless, guided experiences.
Continuously refine activation clarity, quality, and speed.
3. Visualising Multi-Agent Collaboration
Create new visual paradigms that explain how humans and multiple AI agents work together.
Make agent reasoning, actions, and workflows intuitive and transparent.
Collaborate closely with engineering and founders to ship these concepts into production.
What "Great" looks like
Exceptional design taste - clean, simple, high-end visual execution.
Strong UX and systems thinking - ability to reduce complexity without oversimplifying.
Experience designing dashboards, workflow tools, or complex systems.
High ownership and autonomy - comfortable being the first and only designer for a period.
Fast, clear collaborator who works well with founders and engineering.
We expect to see
Strong examples of real product work (not just concept pieces).
Dashboards, workflow tools, or complex system designs.
Clear UX reasoning paired with polished UI execution.
Demonstrated ability to design for clarity, hierarchy, and scale.
Why Epiminds
We're transforming manual marketing into an intelligent, self-evolving system. The next era won't rely on manual execution, it will be orchestrated by autonomous AI teams that learn, create, and strategise with superhuman precision, speed, and imagination.
We're a small, high-ownership team from Spotify, Google, and Kry, backed by investors behind Anthropic, xAI and Mistral. We're here to change the world-not someday, but now. The systems we build will redefine how ideas are created, how decisions are made, and how marketing itself evolves. If you want to help rewrite that future, this is where it begins.
How to apply
To ensure a fair process for all applicants, we kindly ask that you submit your application via the portal, where one of our Talent Partners will come back to you in due course.
We are looking forward to receiving your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiminds AB
(org.nr 559532-6942), https://www.epiminds.com/ Jobbnummer
9819721