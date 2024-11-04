Product Designer
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a temporary Product Designer to join one of our teams in the Stockholm office, as our current Product Designer will be on parental leave. Are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The role
This Product Designer role will be focused on elevating the product across mobile, web and TV in one of our key areas in Viaplay - to attract new customers and provide a seamless package presentation and great first impression. By focusing on improving the user experience of the product, you will contribute to increasing our conversion rates which will drive the subscriber growth.
You will collaborate tightly within a cross-functional team and look at ensuring best design practices and processes. You will work to ensure a brand-wide consistency and delightful experience for our customers now and in the future by designing cutting-edge concepts and feature improvements.
You'll be part of a guild of product designers and collaborate with your peers on company-wide initiatives, such as improving the use of design systems, sharing research insights, and more.
We value collaboration and we see the Product Designer as a key role that brings the whole team together to solve our users' pain points and create a product they love.
The position will be temporary, covering a parental leave from January to December 2025.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a designer with a strong portfolio in digital product design. You are passionate about pushing the boundaries, have a solid experience in multi-platform design, a strong advocate for design process, and want to be a part of a fun team working to transform the product experience for our customers. Along with the team, you will be working closely with stakeholders from commercial and marketing to set the requirements and design Viaplay's purchase flow.
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
As a designer, you have:
Experience: Background working with user experience and user interface design, preferably at various companies
UI: Familiar creating visual designs based on company brand guidelines and design system
UX: Ability to follow design principles and apply intuitive user-centric design solutions based on user insights gathered from quantitative and qualitative research
Design process: Experience participating in the complete product development lifecycle. Familiar with different design methods and ability to apply and adapt
Tool: Good knowledge of Figma as it is the main design tool we use in the company
Platform knowledge: Experience designing for mobile, tablets and web
Collaborations: Experience working in cross-functional teams. Eager to include other designers, researchers, product managers, developers, and stakeholders in the design process to gather input and diverse perspectives
It's a bonus if you have:
Platform knowledge: Design experience for Big Screen devices
Research: Knowledge and experience conducting qualitative and quantitative research (e.g. User interviews, usability testings, surveys)
Design system: Creating, implementing and maintaining a design system
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year, an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
