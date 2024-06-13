Product Designer
2024-06-13
At Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions (BTCS) we put our clients first. That's why the product team is at the heart of our organization and has all the freedom in defining and building the products that make the success of our customers and ours.
You will join an international team of several Product Managers and one Product Designer, working directly with the heads of Product based in London and Stockholm. Together, you will contribute to build class-leading trading applications and drive the next UI/UX strategy for our Agency and Principal Trading products.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with product managers and engineers across multiple agile teams, as well as customers, to deliver products and features
From wire-framing to user flows and prototypes, design solutions to solve complex problems
Iterate and refine solutions with the technical teams depending on feasibility and cost, and back and forth with them until the delivery of the product
Contribute to build and develop our design system
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in UI/UX design and trading software.
Help refine our strategy and processes
Experience
Experience in UX Designer role on financial or business applications
Strong ability to be a team player, as well as autonomous when prioritizing missions
Engaging communicator to present concept and rationale behind solutions
Mastery of design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD
Why join us?
We are a team of passionate collaborators who value expertise, knowledge-sharing and conviviality
We are full of innovative projects. If you love cracking difficult problems you will love working here
We offer a great working environment, with flexible hours, hybrid remote work arrangement and social events
We have been implementing Agility and Scrum for 10+ years now, it is the perfect place to grow as a Product person, be part of an experienced team to share knowledge and methodology, and try new ways of working. Så ansöker du
