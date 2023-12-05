Product Designer
Job Description
Are you looking to take the next step in your career? Are you looking for an exciting position as a product designer with room for expansive growth?
We're now offering a fantastic opportunity for the right person to join our team of Product Designers! Hanging out with friendly colleagues, a relaxed work environment, a stunning office located in the heart of the city, fantastic events, and a buzzing atmosphere are just a few of the things you can look forward to as a team member at Umain.
We are looking for enthusiastic and experienced product designers who are not only incredible designers, but also thrive at solving complex challenges for organisations, and enjoy collaborating with other disciplines, such as Product Management, Software Engineering and Data Analysts, to shape, ship and scale outstanding digital products, such as mobile apps, web and connected services. The role requires an in-depth mastery of either UX or UI, with a strong knowledge of, or appetite for the other.
As a Product Designer at Umain, you will:
Proactively drive Product Design deliveries within assignments, either independently or as part of a cross-functional team
Hands-on deliver spotless, implementable and data & research driven UX/UI design
Conduct UX research and User testing
Share your expertise in Design Systems and UI Implementation
Collaborate daily with Product Strategists, Managers, Analysts, and Engineers, to design and build best-in-class digital solutions
Engage with client stakeholders regularly
Be a role model for your more junior peers
Participate in creating an inspiring culture of craft excellence
Help build a strong appetite for the latest product design trends and best practices
Skills & Experience
As a Product Designer, you:
Have extensive experience working within Product Design
Have a bachelor's degree or equivalent
Can drive the whole design process in a confident and autonomous way, and are able to coach others in doing so
Master implementation with a strong experience of design systems creation, and platforms handover
Know the ins and outs of Figma
Are used to metrics and data insights with a will to impact CRO
Are fluent in both Swedish and English (speaking, reading and writing)
As a colleague, you are:
A self-starter, you are proactive and don't hesitate to pick up tasks and initiatives autonomously
Positive and service-minded, you aim at always finding solutions and solving challenges in a diligent way
A team player, you like to win collectively and thrive for the well-being of your team
Committed to customer satisfaction, you're motivated by solving client needs and challenges and have good stakeholder management skills
People-oriented, you understand that beyond qualitative delivery, great relationships with your colleagues and stakeholders are essential
Value-driven, you care about making an impact with your work, beyond the quality of your deliveries
