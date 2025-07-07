Product Designer - Creator Studio
2025-07-07
Job Description
Do you thrive in a complex and fast-moving environment? Are you excited by the opportunity to shape a growing brand and business? We're looking for a designer to join the assortment team at Creator Studio during a temporary assignment.
Creator Studio is part of New Growth and Ventures - H&M Group's unit for exploring and scaling new sustainable business models and partnerships. We're a digital-first, on-demand platform built to transform the world of branded merchandise-empowering creators (artists, influencers & brands) everywhere to design, launch, and grow their own merch lines with ease. Our goal is simple: to make merch smarter, more sustainable, and more creative-for everyone.
True Blanks is our signature brand-designed for creators in our Creator Studio offering and offered wholesale to distributors and embellishment partners. Our mission is to deliver a carefully curated, fashion-forward range that stays ahead of trends, reduces overstock, and maximizes impact. Each piece is made with sustainable materials, optimized for print-on-demand, and thoughtfully priced. True Blanks isn't just apparel-it's a new standard in quality, responsibility, and modern design, crafted with purpose and attention to every detail.
Are you a creative and curious designer with a passion for product development, print techniques and innovation? Do you enjoy building new things from scratch, working cross-functionally and seeing your designs come to life? Are you an entrepreneurial spirit? Join our assortment team during this exciting phase of growth and development.
This is a temporary position for approximately 12-14 months to support our design and assortment development. The role fills a critical need during a period of strategic expansion.
Your responsibilities:
Create trend reports, color and mood boards, and visual concepts
Stay up to date with fashion trends, customer behaviors, and technical developments in fabrics and print
Translate brand and customer needs into strong, sustainable, and commercially viable designs
Design and develop True Blanks products for men, women, and kids-tailored for exceptional printability and creator customization
Own the full design process - from sketch to final sample - including design packs and handovers
Collaborate with product manager, production, logistics, tech and external suppliers
Work closely with external print partners to ensure high-quality results across various techniques, materials, and applications
Contribute to assortment strategy and product direction through creative insight, customer understanding, and data analysis
Support the curation and selection of third-party products, helping build a well-rounded and inspiring platform offer
Qualifications
Strong experience in fashion design with a deep understanding of print techniques and production
Excellent eye for color, shape, material and detail
Solid knowledge of how different fabrics affect print quality and outcome
Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop), and working knowledge of CLO 3D
A structured and self-sufficient way of working, with a flexible and agile mindset
Curious, solution-oriented and proactive - thrives in a startup-like environment
Business-minded with strong communication and collaboration skills
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Additional Information
This is a temporary full-time role based at our office on Drottninggatan 57 in Stockholm, starting ideally in September/October. The role supports a strategic expansion of our product offering, with a focus on both the Creator platform and wholesale development.
Please submit your CV (no cover letter required) and notify your manager before applying internally.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a full-time position is based in Stockholm. You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). All documents should be in English.
For internal candidates: please remember to always speak with your current manager when applying for an internal role. Please know that if you are currently permanently employed, you will keep this base employment status while taking on a temporary role.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
The journey starts here
