Product Cybersecurity Officer (Automotive)
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norvion Systems AB i Göteborg
About Norvion Systems AB
Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company delivering advanced AI, robotics, embedded systems, and automotive engineering solutions across the Nordic region and Europe.
We work closely with leading industrial partners to support the development and deployment of next-generation technologies. Our engineering teams combine deep industry experience with a practical Nordic engineering culture focused on innovation, quality, and real-world impact.
To support one of our automotive partners in Gothenburg, we are looking for an experienced Product Cybersecurity Officer to join a long-term consulting assignment.
If you have experience in automotive cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and product security governance, we would love to hear from you.
About the Assignment
As a Product Cybersecurity Officer, you will support product cybersecurity activities throughout the development lifecycle, ensuring compliance with automotive cybersecurity regulations and standards.
You will work closely with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to coordinate cybersecurity activities, support compliance efforts, and contribute to secure product development.
Key Responsibilities
Support product cybersecurity activities for automotive projects
Ensure compliance with automotive cybersecurity regulations and standards
Coordinate cybersecurity-related activities across cross-functional teams
Support regulatory compliance, audits, and certification activities
Collaborate with engineering teams and stakeholders throughout the product development lifecycle
We Are Looking For
We are looking for professionals with experience in automotive product cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.
You should have:
Experience in Automotive Cybersecurity (CSMS, UN R155, ISO 21434)
Knowledge of Automotive E/E Architecture and ECUs
Experience with regulatory compliance, audits, and certification
Strong stakeholder management and program coordination skills
Fluent English communication skills
Advantageous Experience
The following experience will be considered a strong advantage:
Swedish language skills
Korean and/or Chinese language skills
Experience with vehicle connectivity and off-board cybersecurity
Assignment Details
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (On-site)
📅 Start Date: 10 August 2026
📄 Duration: Until 27 August 2027
Application Deadline: 30 July 2026
Due to the very short onboarding timeline, only candidates who already have the legal right to work in Sweden (Swedish/EU citizenship, Permanent Residence, or a valid Swedish work permit) can be considered for this assignment.
Why Join Norvion?
Engineering Beyond Boundaries
At Norvion, engineers work on real industrial challenges involving advanced automotive technologies, AI, robotics, and intelligent systems.
Work With Experienced Engineers
Join a team with strong European engineering experience and collaborate with experts from leading technology companies and automotive organizations.
Nordic Engineering Culture
We believe in:
Flat communication
Technical excellence
Individual ownership
Continuous learning
Sustainable work-life balance
Interested?
Please send your English CV to:
📧 hr@norviontech.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10003899