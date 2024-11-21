Product Cybersecurity Auditor
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Do you have a passion for Product Cybersecurity? Are you an energetic, communicative and dynamic person with the ability to create structure and clarity? Then you might be our next star! We are now recruiting a Product Cybersecurity Auditor.
This is who we are:
Business & Operational Services (B&OS) resides within Product Safety & Certification at Complete Vehicle, Group Trucks Technology (GTT). We are a global team located in Gothenburg, Lyon, Curitiba and Bangalore supporting all GTT sites. Our team catalyze and facilitate change to improve performance and customer value by providing services within auding, management systems, change management and continuous improvement. We plan, execute, and follow-up both internal as well as external management system audits connected to ISO 9001/14001 in close collaboration with the GTT Executive Management Team. We are now looking for an Product Cybersecurity Auditor.
What we can offer you:
As Product Cybersecurity Auditor, you are part of the driving force developing our ability to assess our products towards current and future product cybersecurity standards.
In this position you will be responsible for identifying opportunities for improvement and potential risks of the processes of the GTT Cybersecurity Management System through process performance assessments and audits towards ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155 and other relevant standards. You will also:
* Support in the development of our internal cybersecurity audit plan and processes connected to it.
* Act as lead auditor for GTT, aligning business needs and establishing a strong connection between audit criteria and the company strategies, potential risks / opportunities, and performance indicators.
* Create and communicate audit reports and provide guidance to various teams in findings resolution.
* Catalyze and facilitate process improvements in dialogue and close co-operation with concerned process owners, line managers and other stakeholders.
* Contribute to develop Business & Operational Services as a high performing team, sharing your experience and utilizing best practices.
Who you are:
We believe that you have a passion for Product Cybersecurity, setting up strategies and spreading your knowledge within the organization. We also believe you have excellent communication skills with a natural ability and willingness to train and coach others. You have a keen eye for understanding business needs and balancing the pragmatic and theoretical application and approach.
To succeed in this role, you should have the following skills and experience:
* Bachelor's Degree Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* Experience from related standards and regulations e.g. ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155 and ISO 9001
* Preferable experience as Cybersecurity assessor and/or certified lead auditor.
* Interest in Cybersecurity Audit and Quality Assessment methodologies.
The position is to be located in Gothenburg. Occasional travelling will be required.
Ready for the next move?
We believe that it is the people in the team and our ability to cooperate that makes all the difference. If you think you are the right candidate for this position, then please do not hesitate to send us your application! For further information contact: Susanne Malmsten, Director Business & Operational Services at +46 739023524. Last application date is 13th of December.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
