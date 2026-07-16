Product Cyber Security Officer
Husqvarna AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Jönköping
2026-07-16
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
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About Husqvarna
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups — and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world-class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future — and we want you to be part of it.
About The Team
You will join the Group Cyber and Information Security Office — a central function that sets the direction for cyber, information and product security across Husqvarna Group. Our responsibility covers both internal security — protecting our people, information, systems and ways of working — and product security, ensuring that the connected products and services we deliver to customers are secure, trusted and resilient. We create the governance, frameworks and common ways of working that help the business build security into everything we do.
While the role is part of CISO organization, this is not a traditional Information Security or IT Security position. Instead, your focus will be on securing the connected products we design, develop and deliver to customers around the world. As our products become increasingly connected, cybersecurity becomes an essential part of the product lifecycle and customer experience.
In this role, you will support all three business divisions — Husqvarna, Gardena and Construction — ensuring product security is embedded in everything we do. You will collaborate closely with Legal, Compliance, R&D and divisional Product Security Managers as well as senior business stakeholders to build a strong governance structure and drive consistent implementation across the Group.
About The Role
As Product Security Officer, you will play a key role in strengthening Husqvarna Group's product security capabilities. You will report to the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and act as the central authority for product security across divisions.
Your mission will be to set the direction, frameworks and follow-up structures needed to secure our increasingly connected and digital products.
You will ensure that security is integrated throughout the entire product lifecycle while supporting the development of secure, connected products that meet both customer expectations and evolving regulatory requirements.
A key and time-critical part of the role is to drive Husqvarna Group's implementation of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). The goal is to establish the product security governance, processes and evidence needed for CRA readiness across divisions — with mandatory vulnerability and incident reporting applying from September 2026 and full CRA obligations applying from December 2027. You will play a central role in creating momentum, aligning stakeholders and ensuring that our ways of working evolve fast enough to meet these regulatory milestones and future market expectations.
You will engage with stakeholders at all levels — from R&D engineers to executive leadership — and ensure that our security practices align with regulatory requirements, business needs, and market expectations.
Success in this role depends just as much on your ability to influence people as on your technical expertise. You will drive change across the organization, build alignment with R&D and senior stakeholders, and help create momentum around product security initiatives—even when priorities compete.
This is a role with great visibility and long-term potential: over time, you will be instrumental in shaping how Husqvarna Group builds trust in its products globally.
This is a unique opportunity to influence how one of the world's leading manufacturers secures the next generation of connected products.
About You
You are a pragmatic and collaborative leader who thrives on making complex topics clear, actionable and easy to understand. With a positive, solution-oriented mindset, you know how to simplify challenges while creating meaningful impact across the organization.
You excel at building trust and influencing others without formal authority, enabling you to drive change and create momentum in a complex, global environment. You are confident challenging stakeholders when needed, while maintaining strong relationships and bringing people together around shared goals.
Comfortable operating at both a strategic and technical level, you enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams and turning strategy into practical action. You combine strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to navigate ambiguity, inspire confidence and ensure that security becomes an integral part of the way products are developed
Your Skills And Background
• Extensive experience working with product security for connected products, including product security governance, secure product development and regulatory requirements such as the Cyber Resilience Act.
• Experience from industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, industrial equipment, IoT, embedded systems or other connected product environments is highly valued.
• Experience from R&D, product development or engineering environments is especially important — even more than a traditional security background — combined with the ability to lead cross-functional teams and translate security needs into practical product development actions.
• Experience from product development, R&D or application development environments — with the ability to "speak the language" of engineers and developers.
• Experience collaborating closely with R&D and product development organizations.
• Proven ability to influence without formal authority and align multiple stakeholders towards common goals.
• Confidence in engaging with senior leadership and executive forums.
• Experience establishing governance, frameworks and ways of working that create long-term business value.
• A collaborative and agile mindset, with respect for autonomous teams and modern ways of working.
Location
This position will be based at one of our sites in Sweden: Huskvarna, Stockholm, or Jonsered.
More info in the job application link. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
10004708