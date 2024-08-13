Product Content Editor
2024-08-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
As a Product Content Editor, you will ensure accurate master and localized car information on Volvocars.com market sites worldwide. By gaining deep knowledge of product content and engine data rules and structure, you will play a crucial role in rolling out new car models and model years, as well as maintaining accurate information throughout the product lifecycle. You will work closely with fellow product content editors, rollout managers, product teams, internal stakeholders, and market representatives.
What you'll do
Edit product content and data for all market sites.
Manage content issues during product-related online activities.
Set up product content master structure and enrichment.
Manage localization of product content and data.
Ensure good communication and collaboration with market representatives and internal stakeholders.
Support markets and internal teams and stakeholders with product content and data expertise.
Drive continuous improvement by identifying bugs, pain points, and new requirements to constantly improve tools and processes.
You and your skills
You are a great team player, experienced in working in an agile environment. You enjoy process improvement work and contributing to defining best practices. To succeed in this role, you need a minimum of 2 years of work experience in similar roles. You should have experience working with global rollouts, a problem-solving mindset, attention to detail, and structured ways of working.
Additionally, you must be able to manage multiple priorities and tight deadlines, have a curious mindset and be adaptive to change. Great communication skills and fluency in English are essential; a second language is a plus.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
