Product Compliance Engineer

Hirely AB / Datajobb / Solna
2025-10-05


About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.

About the Role:
We are looking for a Regulatory Compliance Specialist for an assignment with a global industrial technology company. The role focuses on ensuring that advanced, electronics- and software-based products comply with international regulations and standards. You will work closely with R&D and other functions to define regulatory requirements, support certification processes, and maintain compliance documentation.

Requirements:

University degree in engineering, preferably electrical.

Proven experience with regulations, standards, and certifications for technical products.

Strong knowledge of EU regulations (e.g., Machinery Regulation,

Battery Regulation, Radio Equipment Directive).

Familiarity with standards such as IEC/EN 62133, IEC/EN 62841, IEC/EN 61010.

Understanding of testing methods and compliance processes for electrical products.

Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus).

What We Offer:

A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies

The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects

Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package

A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development

Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance

25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax

An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing

