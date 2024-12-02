Product Classification Engineer
2024-12-02
Your role and responsibilities
The mission of the Product Classification Engineer (PCE) is to support the business in product classification within the trade compliance area. This means product classification of physical goods in line with the Swedish Customs Tariff and classification of products, software and technology in line with Swedish export control regulation of dual-use items as well as the US Export Administration Regulation. The trade classification work plays an important role to ensure that all business transactions related to exports and imports are aligned with laws and regulations, as well as ABB trade policies and guide-lines. The PCE is the point of contact to our customs brokers when information about correct HS codes is needed.
In collaboration with the Country Trade Compliance Officer as well as Local Trade Compliance Officer and other PCE colleagues you will be responsible for product classification activities, including proper documentation and work with continuous improvement of the classification processes.
In this role you will be a part of Supply Chain Management at ABB Process Industries in Västerås, reporting to the Head of Supply Chain Management.
Perform sanity check or execute product classification, including proper documentation, according to Tulltaxan (Swedish customs classification)
Perform sanity check of classification of products, software and technology received from suppliers, including proper documentation, according to Swedish dual-use regulation
Perform sanity check of classification of products, software and technology received from suppliers, including proper documentation, according to US Export Administration Regulation
In case of implementation of certain sanctions packages, support the business with sanctions applicability analyze of product portfolio
Regularly upload export control classification data into SAP GTS Compliance (GTS = Global Trade Services)
Review classified items in case of any updates of Tulltaxan, the Swedish export control regulation or US Export Administration Regulation
Be part of the ABB local and global trade compliance community
Live ABB's core values of courage and care, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
Basic technical knowledge of some of the ABB product portfolio
Good understanding of end-to-end sales processes, risk management, and product
Manage assignments with limited direct supervision
Effectively communicate across all levels of the business
Business mindset, strong sense of ownership, sense of details and self-driven personality
Team player with good communication skills, capable of communicating fluently in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
Good knowledge of sanctions and export control laws and regulations is a merit
Good knowledge in export control classification is a merit
Good knowledge in customs classification is a merit
Recruiting manager Daniel Gwiten +46 72 461 24 22 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives -Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
