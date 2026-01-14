Product Assurance Manager
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Mission
Apply product assurance processes and standards to secure product quality and mission success.
Support projects in developing and maintaining PA plans, risk assessments, and compliance documentation.
Review and approve project-specific quality documents, requirements, and engineering deliverables.
Perform product and process audits, inspections, and reviews in accordance with relevant PA standards (e.g., ECSS, ISO, AS9100).
Lead or support non-conformance handling (NCR), including root cause analysis and corrective/preventive actions.
Ensure traceability, configuration control, and proper documentation throughout the project.
Collaborate closely with engineering, production, supply chain, and project management to resolve PA-related issues.
Participate in customer meetings, reviews, and audits as the PA representative.
Provide product assurance input into design reviews, FMEAs, risk assessments, and qualification/acceptance testing.
Support continuous improvement of PA processes, templates, and tools.
Your Story
Must's:
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to interpret technical requirements and quality standards.
Structured and detail-oriented working style.
Good communication and collaboration skills across functions.
Nice to have's:
Experience in space, aerospace, defense, or other highly regulated industries.
Knowledge of testing, verification, and qualification processes.
Familiarity with configuration management tools and documentation systems.
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 14/03/2026. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Joacim Axelsson | joacim.axelsson@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
