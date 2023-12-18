Product and Process Manager
Falck is a global market leader in emergency response and healthcare services.
25,000 skilled and experienced professionals work in 26 countries around the world. Characterised by a strong, diverse, and inclusive working environment, we go to work every day with the promise to be there when you need us. From prevention to treatment and in critical situations, you can rely on us to turn care into action. We show up to make a difference and help build healthy communities and develop safe and diverse workplaces.
Through our varied offers of healthcare and emergency health and safety services, we have made it our responsibility to help even more people around the world live healthy lives.
Would you like to work in a start-up face within a larger stable company at the forefront of emergency response and healthcare services and be part of a transformational growth journey?
Falck Consumer & Technical Services Division (CTS) is now looking for a passionate and driven Product and Process Manager. This new role is based in Stockholm and will report to the Senior Commercial Manager for CTS Sweden.
This is a unique opportunity to make an impact and be part of a small but growing commercial team at Falck, who sets the commercial direction and develops new products within the Industry growth areas!
As Product and Process Manager you will have product, technical, and process responsibility across all products, contributing with your technical competencies in product management and customer journey processes enabling the launch and ensuring a complete customer experience.
When you join Falck, you'll become part of an ambitious and purpose-driven company, building a career with the potential to impact more lives than your own.
About the job
Your role will include:
• Product Management responsibility across the product portfolio in collaboration with Commercial Manager and Service Delivery.
• Responsibility for customer journeys and responsible for ensuring that the processes (end-to-end) around the products provide the best possible customer experience.
• Support in the development of value propositions and translate commercial concepts into requirements, specifications, and user stories for IT and service delivery partners when developing new products, product migrations, campaigns, and other developments.
• Product responsibility for refinement meetings with IT at the start-up of development, testing, and controlling before release, as well as review meetings.
• Ongoing sparring with IT and Service Delivery Partners about development.
About you
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• Several years of proven track record in end-to-end Product Management in a subscription-based consumer business
• Proven experience with cross-organizational projects, primarily in relation to IT, process, and legal.
• Structured, analytical, and organized - with a good overview.
• Good stakeholder management skills in smaller teams and broadly throughout the organization.
• Solution-oriented with entrepreneurial traits motivated by working in a start-up face within a larger organization
• Data-driven thinking and used to communicate complexities at all organizational levels.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office and with a proven ability to adapt to new tools and systems.
• Native or bilingual proficiency in Swedish and professional proficiency in English
• You recognize yourself in our Winning Behaviours;
• We are committed to care
• We build trust
• Together, we create more value
Are you interested?
Please submit your application no later than 14th January 2024. We hold interviews on an ongoing basis and the position might be filled prior to the end of the application date.
If you have any questions please feel free to email Ville Lejon-Avrin, Senior Commercial Manager CTS, at Ville.LejonAvrin@Falck.com. Ersättning
