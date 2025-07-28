Producer - White Wolf
As Producer at White Wolf, you will be the operational anchor transforming creative ideas into completed products. You'll coordinate complex timelines, manage communications across creative and business teams, and ensure that projects are delivered on time and to spec. This role bridges strategy and execution, giving you a hands-on role in product launches across our iconic franchises.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate production timelines and freelance contributors across projects
Manage project budgets, deliverables, and team communication
Support licensing and business development efforts through project alignment
Report status and resources to creative and operational leadership
Requirements
5+ years in production, franchise/IP, or creative operations
Proven experience managing creative timelines and cross-functional coordination
Skilled in commercial tracking and stakeholder communications
Background in TTRPGs, gaming, or media production
Fluent in English
Nice to Have
Familiarity with budget tools and project management platforms
Experience in licensing or strategic planning
Knowledge of digital asset coordination and franchise ecosystems
Work Culture
At Paradox Interactive, we pride ourselves on a culture that values creativity, inclusion, and mutual respect. We believe in creating a supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute to our shared vision. We offer flexible working conditions, a healthy work-life balance, and opportunities for professional growth within an international team passionate about games and storytelling.
Practical Information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: EVP, White Wolf
Location: Stockholm (Visa sponsorship available)
Work is full time on-site with flexibility.
