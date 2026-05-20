Producer - Generalist
Midasplayer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Midasplayer AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Elsewhere Entertainment is looking for a Producer to join the development of a new IP.
Feed your creativity while collaborating with our team of highly-skilled developers to build something innovative, exhilarating, and expansively entertaining.
We are seeking a highly organized, detail-oriented, and experienced Producer to lead our audio and visual pipelines for an upcoming AAA title. This Producer will be responsible for ensuring the highest quality in visual fidelity, cinematics, audio mixing, UI and overall polish. This role requires a strong understanding of game development pipelines, exceptional communication skills, and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
As a member of the production department, you'll be focused on creating and managing schedules, tracking development, and ensuring team deliverables are met on time and at quality. In this role, there will be a focus on technical requirements and delivery on features.
As a member of the project, you'll help take the studio and our game from great to even better-with a focus on inclusivity, mutual respect (for ourselves and our players), thoughtfulness, empathy, professionalism, and collaboration.
This role is based in our Malmo, Sweden office and follows an onsite work schedule of four days per week. Work arrangements may change at the company's discretion to meet business needs.
You'll help us by...
Overseeing and managing the post-process pipeline, including final art passes (color grading, cinematics, VFX polish, lighting tweaks, UI, audio mixing and mastering
Collaborating closely with Art Directors, Technical Artists, Audio Directors, Engineers, and QA Leads to define and execute post-process goals
Facilitating communication and acting as a central point of contact for all post-process-related tasks
Anticipating and identifying potential roadblocks, proactively developing solutions to keep the project on track
Working with teams to overcome problems, improve product quality and stay on track
Developing and managing realistic schedules for all post-process activities, ensuring timely delivery within budget constraints
Tracking progress, identifying deviations, and implementing corrective actions as needed
Providing regular updates to stakeholders on the status of post-process milestones
Identifying and mitigating risks associated with post-process, including technical challenges, scope creep, and resource constraints
Developing contingency plans to address unforeseen issues
Generating clear and concise reports on post-process status, risks, and accomplishments
Effectively communicating with all levels of the development team and external partners
You're awesome because you have...
Proven experience (5 years +) in Production or Project Management in the Games
Strong understanding of game development pipelines, particularly the art, audio, and engineering aspects of final polish
Strong communication skills with the ability to lead multiple teams
A track record of helping ship software products in rapid development cycles
The ability to build regular reports of key actions and risks at different levels of detail
The ability to collaborate and thrive as part of a creative team
Creativity in problem solving and a positive, respectful team-first attitude
Organization methods and the capability to meet agreed timelines
Comfort with self-critique and accepting outside feedback
Bonus points for...
Experience using Jira, Confluence, and Shotgrid
Experience using Microsoft SharePoint
Enjoyment of playing a variety of video game genres and titles
Not sure you meet all the qualifications? Let us decide! Research shows that women and members of other under-represented groups tend to not apply to jobs when they think they may not meet every qualification, when, in fact, they often do! At Activision, we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and strongly encourage you to apply. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9917644