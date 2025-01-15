Procurement Specialist to Tech Procurement Team
Ready for a job beyond the ordinary? Love music and gadgets? Here's the perfect gig for you! If you have at least 3 years experience from technology procurement, with a passion for technology who are ready to turn your love for innovation and devices into a new job that's both fun and fulfilling - look no further! Send in your application already today as the need is immediate!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will be responsible for the sourcing and procurement of software, mostly in the Engineering SaaS and Security & Risk Management portfolios but also support cross-category when needed. Work closely with suppliers, our financial controllers and other procurement teams in the company. Responsible for keeping and updating our purchasing contract repository and working with our supplier relationships.
What you'll do
• Support the management of various technology categories including but not limited to Engineering Saas, Security & Risk Management and Hardware/consumables.
• Supplier performance, assist with scorecarding.
• Spend analysis & cost modeling, market analysis & stakeholder requirements.
• Identify relevant sources of supply.
• Execute category strategy, which may include negotiation, RFQs, RFIs & process design/establishment
• Management of preferred supplier relationships including supplier evaluation & tiering.
• First point of contact for day to day questions, issue resolution, etc.
• Monitor overall supplier performance, tying this to employee productivity metrics.
• Compile data for scorecards.
• Run reports, create dashboards, scorecards and benchmarks that drive awareness of optimization opportunities to enable key decision-making.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have previous technology procurement experience of 3-7 years
• You have a track record of building effective long-term partner relationships
• You have experience managing RFx processes
• You have previous experience with sourcing and procurement of indirect consumable equipment
• You are organized and data driven in your role
• You are self-driven and have the ability to identify the need for proactivity
• You are delivery focused with a global perspective
• You have worked in a medium or large company before
• You like communicating with internal stakeholders & business partners
• You can express complex ideas in clear terms
• You are familiar with basic accounting
• You have a team oriented mindset, valuing team efforts over individual achievements
• You are service minded and motivated by helping people
• You have a positive attitude
• You care about diligence, accurateness, and detail
• You hold yourself and your colleagues accountable
• You have brought structure into ambiguous situations before
