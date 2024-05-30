Procurement Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here: About us - H&M Group (hmgroup.com)
Job Description
We are a dynamic and innovative team within the Consultant Acquisition team, dedicated to revolutionizing the way we procure and manage Full Time Consultants and Recruitment Agencies. Our goal is to provide high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective hiring services to Hiring Managers across the entire organization, regardless of brand, function, or global location.
As a Consultant Procurement Specialist, you will play an important role in overseeing our vendor portfolio, ensuring the seamless supply of Full Time Consultants. You will be responsible for procurement, negotiation, compliance, monitoring, tracking, and reporting of consultant-supplier vendors, ensuring optimal performance throughout their life cycle. You will also ensure we have a diverse and relevant portfolio to meet the needs of Talent Acquisition teams worldwide.
Key Responsibilities:
Procure, assess, conduct due diligence, negotiate, and manage contracts with both new and existing vendors providing consultancy services.
Build and implement processes to set and track performance KPIs and metrics for vendors, ensuring overall SLA accomplishment and delivering comprehensive performance reports.
Manage, review, and optimize portfolios of vendors for consultancy services based on performance and talent supply and demand needs.
Actively participate in Workforce Planning initiatives to gain a holistic understanding of talent needs across the group, enabling the development of a relevant supplier strategy.
Serve as the main point of contact for contract reviews, renewals, and escalation resolution with vendors.
Collaborate with Legal to ensure full compliance of contracts and handle all relevant matters based on country-specific jurisdictions.
Establish and maintain a Knowledge Management practice to keep proper order and track of documentation with vendors.
Provide support to the team in operational delivery as necessary during periods of high demand.
Participate in overall team initiatives and projects aimed at operational improvements and efficiency.
Act as the main liaison and bridge with the Commercial organization in Business Tech.
Administer FTC lifecycle and ensure compliance.
Qualifications
Proven success in overseeing end-to-end procurement processes for consultancy services, including vendor selection, negotiation, and effective contract management.
Demonstrated expertise in procurement and negotiation, highlighting the ability to secure favorable agreements and effectively manage contracts.
Experience in managing vendor portfolios in alignment with organizational goals.
Previous engagement in defining and achieving performance KPIs for vendor management.
Extensive Product and Project management experience.
Comprehensive understanding of foundational HR principles and practices.
Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex procurement strategies and contract details clearly to all levels of stakeholders.
What is your background:
Proven experience in securing favorable agreements and effectively managing contracts.
Demonstrated skill in building and maintaining positive relationships with stakeholders.
Possesses a strong knowledge of VMS/CRM systems, Microsoft Excel, PowerBI, and SharePoint.
Expertise in sourcing and managing vendor relationships to achieve optimal results.
Skilled in managing vendor portfolios in line with organizational goals.
Experienced in maintaining accurate records and ensuring compliance.
Familiar with talent trends for consultants and hiring agencies.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46A (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB / Inköp Jobbnummer
8716802