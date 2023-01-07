Procurement Specialist
2023-01-07
Energy Consultant - Procurement Specialist
NUS Consulting Group is an international energy management and sustainability consulting firm focused on providing solutions to businesses to improve their operational, financial, and environmental performance.
We employ over 300 professionals around the globe and manage over $5 billion in annual energy expenditure on behalf of our clients. NUS provides commercial and industrial organizations with a wide range of value-added services, including invoice processing and payment support, cloud-based energy information systems, procurement, risk management, budgeting, and carbon emissions monitoring, reporting, and compliance. We are an independent consultancy (not owned by a utility or equipment manufacturer) and therefore act as a trusted advisor and partner to our clients.
With energy prices on the rise and sustainability becoming a priority for most large businesses - there is an expanding need for our energy consultancy services. To meet this demand, we are looking to expand our team by adding an experienced energy consultant to our local team.
Energy consultants are generally responsible for managing client relationships and providing independent procurement and risk management advice related to the energy and natural gas markets. You will coordinate with traditional and renewable energy suppliers, manage tenders, negotiate terms and conditions of supply contracts, and support the management of a client's energy portfolio. You will work as part of a team that supports the delivery of energy management and sustainability services to large national and international commercial and industrial organizations.
Ideal candidates will have previous experience with a utility, supplier, or other energy/sustainability consulting firm. Candidates should have energy procurement and risk management experience. We are looking for candidates with strong communication and organizational skills who are comfortable dealing with senior-level personnel. Candidates must be fluent in Swedish and English. NUS offers a competitive compensation package, which includes a base salary and annual bonuses. This position is full-time with a permanent employment contract and based out of our Stockholm office.
