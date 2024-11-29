Procurement Specialist - Raw Materials
2024-11-29
Some of the things you'll doAs the Procurement Specialist within Raw Materials at Altris, you will play a pivotal role in sourcing, negotiating, and managing the procurement and relationships with suppliers to secure the highest quality materials for our groundbreaking sodium-ion battery technology. By implementing strategic purchasing initiatives, you'll directly contribute to our mission of revolutionizing energy storage and our company's growth trajectory.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Identify,evaluate, and managesuppliers ensuring consistent access to high-quality raw materials and components, compliance and sustainability
Lead negotiations to secure favorable terms while maintaining strong, long-term relationship withsuppliers.
Oversee supplier performance and take proactive measures, ensuring timely delivery and compliance with company standards.
Stay updated on market trends, pricing fluctuations, and emerging raw materials to strengthen procurement strategies.
Collaborate cross-functionally with R&D, Quality, and Operations teams to ensure materials align with product specifications, regulatory standards (e.g. REACH) and company goals.
Assess and manage risks in the supply chain, including geopolitical risks and material shortages, ensuring stable sourcing without compromising quality
Oversee inventory management and logistics to ensure efficient stock levels and minimize production delays while optimizing costs aligning with budgetary goal.
Support Altris' commitment to sustainability by identifying eco-friendly material sources and integrating green practices into procurement.
What we're looking for
A strong background in procurement or supply chain management, preferably in the raw materials or energy sectors.
Exceptional negotiation, communication, and analytical skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities.
A degree in Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Chemistry, Business, or a related field.
Familiarity with industrial chemicals, battery materials or similar technologies as well as regulatory requirement like REACH, hazardous material handling, international shipping regulations and sustainability practice is a plus, along with experience in working with international suppliers.
Minimum of 3 years of progressive experience in procurement within the battery or related industry.
Proactive, detail-oriented, and adaptable, with a passion for driving innovation and sustainability.
Ability to manage diverse procurement tasks from raw materials to supporting equipment sourcing, etc. if needed
What you will getAt Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact.
As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape the future of energy storage. You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and collaborate with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Altris AB (org.nr 559117-5582), https://www.altris.se/
Altris Kontakt
Amanda Persson amanda.persson@altris.se
9038528