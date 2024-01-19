Procurement Manager - Harnesses & electromechanical components
Saab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Järfälla
2024-01-19
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a communicative and business driven leader and care about your employees growth? On top you have some experience from sourcing and supply chain? Then you might be who we are looking for to strengthen our growing procurement organisation. We can offer you an exciting position as a Procurement Manager in one of our Category team, located either in Järfälla, Gothenburg or Huskvarna.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a learning culture, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to keep people and society safe.
Category Procurement
As Manager within Category Procurement at Saab Surveillance, you are a line Manager for one of our teams consisting of Strategic and Operative Buyers within a certain product category. Your team has the responsibility for sourcing parts to all four Saab Surveillance sites: Järfälla, Gothenburg, Huskvarna and Arboga. The teams consist of a Category Procurement Manager, Strategic and Operative purchasers, spread out over our different locations.
The categories are:
* Printed Circuitboard Assemblies
* Printed Circuitboard and Components
* Sensors, Communications and Microwave
* Harnesses and electromechanical components
* Systemmechanics, Composite and Additive Manufacturing
* Metalworking Parts
* Computer Products, Software and Indirect material
* Mechanical standard components, chemicals and nonmetallic
Your Role
In order to succeed and thrive with us, we believe that you are a prestigeless and solution-oriented. You are a leader who acts responsible, proactive and with a positive attitude. By coaching your employees, driving business performance and improvements in the Procurement process, you play a central role in contributing to our procurement targets.
Your role in short includes:
* Personnel responsibility for the team assigned
* Commercial responsibility for all supplier base
* Quality, delivery and cost performance from the suppliers
* Establishing relationships with internal and external stakeholders
* Agreement coverage, operational development of processes, methods and tools together with Procurement driver and Process owner
* Securing business compliance towards internal and external business requirement
You will be travelling to the different Saab sites in Sweden and visit suppliers, both domestic and internationally.
Your profile
We believe that you have prior experience from a managerial position or extensive experience from strategic sourcing roles and are eager to develop your leadership skills. You have an educational background within engineering, logistics or economic.
As a person, you are positive, have high engagement and networking skills to establish cross-functional networks spread between all Saab Surveillance sites. You are business driven, able to prioritise your work and always keep your employees in mind. Since the role requires contact with our suppliers, you should be fluent in both Swedish and English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
We are looking forward to hear from you! Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_22845". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Surveillance AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8404155