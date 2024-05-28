Process Owner - Access Management
Nordnet Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordnet Bank AB i Stockholm
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Nordnet redefined the financial world as the first digital bank in Europe. Now we are about to do it again and the aim is to create the next generation of bank, in the cloud. We know that this requires great people, great teams, and great technology. Do you want to join us and build the new Nordnet?
Your role
We're seeking a passionate process owner for our access management process and underlying systems. As Process Owner, you'll be the central figure in:
Managing and optimizing access management workflows and systems. This involves collaborating with various teams and system owners/managers within the organization.
Owning system and process aspects of access reviews. You'll ensure audits are conducted as per internal guidelines, maintaining compliance.
Staying ahead of the curve. Keeping up to date with evolving regulations and best practices in access management is key. You'll leverage this knowledge to propose improvements and potentially explore new access management systems.
In essence, you'll be the architect of a robust and efficient access management framework for Nordnet.
As process owner you
Are the go-to person for questions regarding access management
Are up to date on relevant regulations from authorities and regulatory bodies
Ensure Nordnets access management process follow relevant guidelines
Are organized, careful and methodical
Are highly communicative, transparent and a good listener
Keep track of the new trends in your area of expertise
Always strive to identify areas to improve
Background
You are well versed in the following
Access management
Experience from implementing and operating IAM solutions
Azure AD/Entra ID, MIM, Active Directory
Good to have
Experience from banking and finance or regulated industry
Project management
SailPoint/IdentityNow
This role may include managerial responsibilities in the future.Fluent in English is mandatory.What we offerWe offer you the opportunity to work in a Nordic environment with a strong focus on delivery, product development and technology. Our ambitions are high and you will embark on a fast and challenging journey together with a skillful team of sharp and committed colleagues. Our teams are autonomous and embrace the agile way of working.
Culture is built and cared for, each day by everyone. We're proud of ours. Having a flat organization where anyone can talk to anyone creates a warm and friendly atmosphere worth protecting. We believe in a culture where every effort counts and where everyone is being recognized. A culture embracing our core values - passion, simplicity and transparency on all levels, no matter who you are or what you do.
We are over 900 employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen.
Visit us on: www.nordnetab.com
and https://career.nordnetab.com/pages/engineering
Questions & applications
If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Alva Hellberg at alva.hellberg@nordnet.se
Apply today by using the button below - we will start interviewing immediately.
Please note that we do only accept applications through our recruitment system, hence no email applications will be considered. We are continuously interviewing candidates, please send in your application today.
We want to inform you that Nordnet conducts mandatory credit and background checks, as well as drug testing as a part of our recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordnet Bank AB
(org.nr 516406-0021), https://nordnetab.com/ Arbetsplats
Nordnet Kontakt
Alva Hellberg alva.hellberg@nordnet.se Jobbnummer
8709835