Process Operations Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Process Operations Specialist, you'll ensure global HR processes run smoothly and accurately. This is a hands-on operational role where you will both execute recurring processes and continuously refine them. You'll optimise workflows and drive automation to improve efficiency and compliance within systems and processes. Together with the team, you'll help scale operations efficiently, streamline processes and deliver reliable, high-quality employee experiences globally.
Key responsibilities include:
Execute and own recurring operational HR processes.
Act as Tier 2-3 case expert for escalations requiring deep process knowledge.
Provide operational support to HR colleagues and managers, ensuring smooth service delivery.
Partner with regional and local HR to deliver consistent operations.
Identify opportunities to automate and digitalise recurring tasks.
Maintain process documentation and ensure alignment with knowledge ecosystem.
Monitor efficiency, quality, and satisfaction metrics; proactively drive improvements.
Support compliance reviews and audits by ensuring operational discipline and accuracy.
WHO YOU ARE
To be successful in this role you proactively see what needs to be done, fix issues before they escalate, and take ownership without needing direction. You are comfortable working with recurring cycles, high-volume administrative tasks and strict deadlines. Finally, you thrive in day-to-day operations and get energy from making things run smoothly.
We are looking for people with...
Proactive attitude - taking ownership and delivering independently in a fast-paced environment.
Structured and detail-oriented approach - ensuring accuracy and compliance in recurring processes.
Service-oriented and influential communication - strong stakeholder management and ability to translate complex operations into clear, actionable outcomes.
Process optimisation and continuous improvement skills - improving workflows and drive automation.
Analytical and data-driven mindset - interpret data, identify trends and support decision-making.
And people who have...
Proven experience managing high-volume global HR operations and navigating complex organisations.
Expertise in Tier 2-3 case handling and resolving complex escalations.
Skills in process documentation and knowledge management.
Experience driving digitialisation and automation of administrative flows.
Hands-on proficiency with HRIS (e.g., SAP SuccessFactors, Workday), case management tools (e.g., ServiceNow), and advanced Excel for reporting and analytics.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
With a presence in markets around the world, we offer extensive career development and international mobility.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9667797