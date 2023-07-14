Process Manager Finance IFA (m/f/d)
Who we are
Let's be honest, finance is complicated. So we at Arvato Financial Solutions are proud to be guiding international as well as renowned local companies through the complex world of cash flows. Whether our customers sell shoes in e-commerce or offer telecommunications services, our services ensure efficient credit management for the best possible financial performance. Our approximately 7,500 employees solve new challenges in payments and complex data riddles every day, and do so cleverly, analytically and with an eye for every little detail as that is our DNA.
Everything we do starts with you. Together with you, we are building the most human-centric fintech. All with the goal of fostering financial growth for all.
We are looking for support as
Process Manager Finance IFA (m/f/d)
(permanent, full-time) Join our team at our location in Baden-Baden or Verl - flexible working conditions available.
What are your tasks?
* You are part of the newly created organisation "Operational Finance" and support the further development of our NPL platform IFA-Leitstand.
* Together with your supervisor, you are responsible for designing, implementing and executing standardised processes and process improvements, taking into account accounting guidelines.
* In this context, you coordinate with the product owners of the IFA control centre and the accounting stakeholders.
* You formulate the specifications/technical requirements, commission the technical developments and check the technically correct implementation by the tech department.
* You coordinate cross-system test runs.
* You are the contact person for the processing team and accompany the implementation of the new processes.
* You continuously update the documentation for the Operational Finance area in coordination with the Processing Team.
What do you bring with you?
* Process and IT knowledge and accounting know-how
* Self-motivation and creativity
* Mediation skills between departments and people and negotiation skills
* Assertiveness
* Enjoy working in the "Operational Finance" team
* Good written and spoken English
Thrive at Riverty with great benefits:
* Enjoy an open, trusting culture in agile teams and access opportunities within the Bertelsmann Group.
* Prioritize your health with supported sports and leisure activities.
* Grow together through Riverty Academy trainings and personalized development.
* Feel valued with numerous employee discounts.
* Our flexible working arrangements empower you to blend on-site collaboration with remote work, tailoring your professional experience to suit your lifestyle.
This list doesn't assure any certain benefits or actions. They might depend on the country or contract details and can change anytime without prior notice. We are happy to discuss these benefits further during an interview.
About us
We are Riverty. And we believe everyone should be in control of their financials. We ask you to join in. Because together with you, we build the most human-centric fintech. We build on experience of more than 50 years. More than 5,000 people in 13 countries drive our company and contribution to society. And we have their backs. We make sure they feel supported and included: Across teams, across physical and invisible borders and across the globe.
Our world is growing. And we're here. Together, we're finding smarter, simpler, seamlessly connected ways to manage money. By leveraging data and financial technology, our holistic solutions provide flexible payments, smarter accounting, and fair debt collection, all aimed at fostering everyone's financial growth.
And. Everything we do, starts with you. Join us and let's build a more sustainable financial future, together.
We keep what we promise:
More information on riverty.com/careers. Are you already convinced? Then we look forward to receiving your online application - with just a few clicks.
We look forward to applications from candidates who contribute to the diversity of our company. We relate diversity in particular to the dimensions of cultural or social origin, religion, age, disability, gender and sexual identity.
