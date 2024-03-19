Process Manager Billing
2024-03-19
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
At Vattenfall we help our customers to power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and to become fossil free within one generation. Within our Group, prodiving E-Mobility solutions is an important cornerstone. We are looking for a real professional to help us by making value based decisions!
About Vattenfall InCharge
Our E-Mobility unit operates under the brand Vattenfall InCharge. Vattenfall InCharge currently operates more than 40.000 chargepoints in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. And our network is growing every day. With a volume over 100 million euro per year, we are one of the biggest investors in EV-Infrastructure in Europe. Our propositions are targetting both private B2B customers, as well as (semi-)public customers. We operate at business locations and a wide variety of municipalities and cities in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. Our business is based upon long term contracts that bring significant financial commitments.
Your role
The Process Manager Billing (PMB) is responsible for overseeing and improving the billing process for BU E-Mobility. This includes managing billing sub-processes, developing process strategies, implementing improvements, and ensuring compliance with regulations. The PMB collaborates with stakeholders, leads projects, tracks performance with KPIs, and manages stakeholder relationships to ensure timely, accurate, and transparent billing. They also facilitate training and standardise processes across different countries to increase efficiency and synergy.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Develop and implement a vision, strategy, and roadmap for the development of the billing process within BU E-Mobility, based on European best practices and business needs.
Review, identify, define and develop new processes or adjust current processes using methodologies such as PDCA and lean principles.
Collaborate with stakeholders to improve the billing process and mitigate potential risks.
Ensure compliance with relevant regulations, standards, and policies related to billing processes.
Plan, execute and complete projects to optimise the billing process, utilising both internal teams and external partners.
Participate in or lead the Cross Functional Team Billing, ensuring billing-related topics are addressed and prioritized.
Facilitate training for all BU E-Mobility teams and provide documentation to ensure the billing process is fully utilized and uniform.
Implement Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure process effectiveness and efficiency. Analyse data to identify areas for improvement.
Collaborate with various departments, including central teams, IT, Sales, and Operations, to align and standardise the billing process across different countries.
Hold the CBO team responsible for carrying out the billing process and collaborate to ensure that key performance indicators (KPIs) are met. Promptly report any potential disruptions.
Location
Berlin or Stockholm.
Qualifications
Your profile
Master's degree (MSc/MBa) or equivalent education in a relevant field.
Demonstrated flexibility and leadership skills with a mindset geared towards adaptability.
Creative with a strong business sense, focusing on value creation within the billing process.
Ability to work well in a team environment and possess strong communication skills.
Proficiency in stakeholder management and a strong sense of ownership over tasks and responsibilities.
Open-minded, proactive, positive, and innovative approach to problem-solving and process improvement.
Fluency in English (written and spoken) is required.
Preferred fluency in one local language, such as German or Swedish would be advantageous.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 7th of April. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Christin Schreyl da Silva at christin.schreyldasilva@vattenfall.de
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
