Process Lead - I2M Product Compliance
AB Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-05-05
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you want to expand your knowledge and support Tetra Pak to set the foundation to perform at our best for the next 25 years? Are you a strong leader and natural change agent?
Tetra Pak is seeking an Idea to Market (I2M) Process Lead to help build, implement and maintain the next generation of Product Compliance processes and solutions.
The Process Lead will work with our business organisations to understand their requirements to be successful, and to come up with innovative ways to automate and digitise our business processes, according to design principles, securing harmonization and standard IT solutions. The successful candidate will thrive on solving difficult problems and adapting emerging technology to meet Tetra Pak's business challenges.
This demanding role will require strong communication skills and can reduce complex challenges to their essential details. It will also require good people skills, and a proven track record of getting things done with both formal and informal authority.
The role is responsible for leading and managing the I2M processes related to dangerous goods management, substance volume tracking, global trade services, safety data sheet, global labels, and regulatory compliance discrete - Food contact, PFAS Act as the "guardian of standard" by applying the Design Principles in every solution offered.
Interact with all relevant Value Stream teams to understand the business needs and develop solutions to meet business execution challenges through the application of design principles and with a heavy focus on process standardization and harmonization across all Tetra Pak's businesses
Drive process improvements by leveraging vendor-led innovation.
The Process Lead will report to the Idea to Market End-to-End Process Lead within the Process Office organisation.
The position requires a flexibility up to 20% international travel.
What you will do
Process Leadership
Design, implement and refine assigned sub processes through projects, continuous improvement, and any other types of process redesign activities
Develop solutions to business execution challenges through the application of design principles and with a heavy focus on process harmonization across all Tetra Pak's businesses
BPM Activities
Ensure all supportive elements are in place to effectively execute the processes (documentation, training, process mining, data modelling, etc.)
Work effectively between other End-to-End process teams to ensure seamless, cross process integration
Facilitation of Solution Discovery
Work with Value Stream Experts and Leads as well as any other needed business expert, to find solutions to business challenges, while remaining true to our design and architectural principles as well as to secure process control & compliance
Effectively lead tough business decisions through the Design Authority escalation processes
Drive process improvements by leveraging vendor led innovation
High Performing Team Player
Role model for decision making with the full enterprise view of Tetra Pak as your foundation
Works through a network of business experts from multiple business units
We believe you have
Leadership and coaching skills.
Excellent written and spoken communication skills.
Experience within regulatory rules and standards, compliance policies and legal obligations related to Tetra Pak products and solutions.
Experience in Risk management
Experience in stakeholder management.
Planning / project management expertise. Experience with agile methods is considered a plus.
Strong interpersonal communications and networking.
Comfortable in working in an ambiguous environment.
Problem Solving, Conflict Management and Negotiation.
7+ years of experience in a fast-paced business environment
You have a bachelor's degree or higher.
As a person, you have a proven record of delivering results. You work well under pressure and are skilled in transformation. You are customer and business-oriented. Furthermore, you are passionate and have a vision on how processes could or should be leveraged to maximize effectiveness.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 15th May.
To know more about the position, contact hiring manager, Markus Grip at markus.grip@tetrapak.com
.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci at adriana.giacci@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
