Process Improvement Manager - R&D
Siemens Energy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Finspång Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Finspång
2024-10-18
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Process Improvement Manager, you will maintain and improve core processes like the Product Development Process (PDP) and Product Fault Resolution. You will in larger initiatives act as project manager for process projects. You will in this role focus on supporting the departments Core Engineering, Service Core Engineering, and Product Life Cycle with process and tool related work. Your role is crucial for flawless execution and continuous improvement of our R&D operations!
You will also drive the digitalization of R&D processes when applicable, for example regarding S4E, PLM360 and AI integration.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Have a key responsibility in improving quality assurance, streamlining workflows, and managing change within Siemens Energy.
* Drive efficient and effective process improvements across the organization.
* Successfully implement change management strategies to ensure seamless transitions.
* Support the digital transformation of R&D processes, improving our capabilities and competitiveness.
* Ensure that our processes and tools meet the highest standards of quality and performance.
What You Bring
* Proven experience in process improvement methodologies, along with strong change management and leadership skills.
* Demonstrated project management experience, preferably in an R&D environment
* Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to interact effectively at all levels.
* A degree in Engineering (MSc or BSc) or equivalent knowledge/experience.
* Experience in IT tool development and digitalization is highly desirable.
* Experience in facilitating large meetings and workshops is meritorious, as well as skills in Agile, Six Sigma, and/or Lean methodologies.
* Proficiency in English; knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
About the Team
You will be part of the Core Development and Engineering Product Integration department (SE GS D MGT CDE PI), which includes the Project Management Office (PMO) and Product Standard groups. Reporting directly to the CDE PI manager.
CDE Product Integration are together with our colleagues in CDE and other colleagues across Siemens Energy developing world class products and solutions that are sold all over the world. The R&D processes are used throughout the whole company of Siemens Energy AB. Our main customers are Core engineering (MGT CDE), Core engineering at Service (MGT SPDE), Additive Manufacturing (D AM), Heat Pumps (D HP LT) and Package R&D (GCO EN D&S).
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our diff... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "265262". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8965800