Process Engineer (R&D)
2024-09-06
Your role involves overseeing a specific process area within our client's prototype line facility, such as: Electrode Slurry Mixing, Electrode Coating & Calendering, Cell Assembly.
You'll commission new equipment, collaborate with suppliers, conduct experiments to optimize processes, and ensure product quality. Your data-driven approach will be key in refining processes and communicating insights to teams. Hands-on work in our client's prototype line will be central as we establish and expand our client's facility, making your role pivotal in shaping our client's cutting-edge cell manufacturing products.
Skills & Requirements:
Enthusiastic Process Engineer committed to taking initiative and collaborating effectively to achieve exceptional outcomes. Demonstrates a proactive "can-do" attitude and meticulous attention to detail.
Holds an MSc. in Mechanical, Chemical, Materials, Industrial Engineering, or a related discipline.
Possesses a minimum of 2 years' hands-on experience in industrial settings, specializing in equipment and process design and development. Demonstrates a successful history of leading and executing process DOEs, FAT, SAT, commissioning, and process enhancement projects.
Preference given to candidates with prior involvement in mixing, coating, calendaring, or cell assembly processes, particularly within the battery sector or similar industries.
Proficient in utilizing in-line equipment vision systems, sensors, and process controls to extract actionable insights from extensive datasets.
Skilled in crafting processes, standards, procedures, and documentation in an efficient manner.
Capable of pinpointing root causes and employing data-driven methodologies to troubleshoot and resolve issues.
Exhibits exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Omfattning
