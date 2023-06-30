Process Engineer Lead
We are seeking a Process Engineer to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden, to lead the development of our silicon production pilot. The role will involve providing technical lead for plasma processes and silicon production processes, as well as contributing to the improvement and optimization of these processes to implement the design phase and work closely with partners.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the construction of ground breaking silicon production via plasma reduction and refining processes together with best-in-class OEM partners.
Evaluate proposed processes from internal and external sources and make recommendations for improvements within safety guidelines.
Lead the design and implementation of process control and standardization measures.
Analyze data from internal and external processes to identify areas for improvement and new lines of enquiry for research.
Participate in simulations, tests, and other activities to support the manufacturing of hardware to achieve product requirements in the new plasma metallurgical process.
Qualifications:
Master's degree or PhD in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Material and Processes, or equivalent.
Ability to work with limited technical direction, attention to detail, and initiative to troubleshoot issues with processing, equipment, and alloying properties.
Familiarity with silicon production preferred (carbothermic reduction, Siemens process, FBR process, upgraded metallurgical refinement, Czochralski process, float zone refinement, silicon kerf recycling).
Familiarity with safety concerns associated with high temperature metallurgy and silicon production.
Knowledge of process development covering the range from process modeling/bench scale trials to commercial plant implementation and design.
English fluency
Open to work at pilot site a few days per week
Preferred Qualifications:
5+ years working knowledge and experience with multiple metallurgical processes (powder metallurgy, thermal spray coating, arc furnaces, or vacuum furnaces).
Familiarity with quality assurance paradigms appropriate to support R&D: DFM, FMEA, SPC, DOE, lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, RCA.
Another language is helpful but not essential.
Knowledge of materials such as silicon preferred. Knowledge of other materials also useful: aluminium, titanium, steel, copper, zinc, lead.
We are looking for a candidate who is curious, innovative, and takes ownership of their work. A flexible and entrepreneurial spirit, along with the ability to think beyond rules and procedures with safety in mind, will be highly valued. Så ansöker du
