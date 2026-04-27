Process Engineer
British American Tobacco Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos British American Tobacco Sweden AB i Malmö
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BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. Our purpose is to create A Better TomorrowTM by Building a Smokeless World.
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to join us on this journey! Tomorrow can't wait, let's shape it together!
British American Tobacco Sweden has an exciting opportunity for a Process Engineer in Malmö.
Your key responsibilities will include:
OEE Performance Reporting: Own accurate calculation and reporting of OEE, OEE losses, and MTBF in line with global standards, working closely with Production Line Structure teams.
Production Stock Area (PSA) Management: Maintain accurate material master data, perform regular stock counts, and execute stock adjustments in compliance with policies and audit requirements.
Waste Measurement & Reporting: Calculate and report Blend Waste and WMS Waste according to global standards, ensuring high data quality and timely submission.
Process Improvement: Partner with Production teams to identify efficiency and waste-reduction opportunities. Prioritize initiatives, develop action plans, and ensure effective implementation.
Productivity Reporting: Collaborate with Finance and HR to calculate, validate, and report productivity KPIs, aligned with regional and global methodologies.
Dashboard & Performance File Ownership: Ensure Sweden dashboards and Regional MPD files are accurate, complete, and delivered on time.
LE Pillar Ownership: Act as an active member of the factory LE Pillar and Waste DMS owner, ensuring structured identification, tracking, and elimination of waste.
Inventory Governance: Participate in factory stock counts together with Logistics, Scheduling, and Finance, leading all PSA-related activities.
Capability Building: Coach and support teams in waste identification, mapping, and elimination methodologies to strengthen operational excellence.
Benchmarking & Best Practices: Support benchmarking initiatives and reapplication of Current Best Approaches (CBAs) to improve performance.
Strategic Execution: Contribute to the Production Engineering 90-Day Action Plan and lead assigned LE Pillar workstreams.
Compliance & Safety: Ensure all activities comply with environmental, workplace safety, fire protection, and internal EHS and sustainability standards.
What are we looking for?
Minimum of 2 years' experience in a manufacturing environment, with a strong interest in technical processes and manufacturing technology, and a demonstrated, consistent understanding of safety and quality principles.
Strong communication skills, with fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English, and confidence in presenting information clearly to groups.
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships and manage stakeholders effectively.
Ability to coach, train, and develop others.
Structured, organized, and target-oriented approach to daily work, with the ability to prioritize effectively in situations with competing demands.
Demonstrates initiative, challenges the status quo, and actively drives continuous improvement.
High degree of personal responsibility, ownership, and accountability for results; service-minded, adaptable, and flexible in response to changing needs.
Acts with an ownership mindset, maintaining strong focus on cost, structure, and order, and is willing to perform additional tasks outside defined responsibilities as required by the line manager.
Advanced proficiency in MS Office and intermediate experience with ERP systems such as SAP.
Strong analytical skills with high attention to detail, including proven ability to interpret and analyze technical data to support decision-making and recommendations.
Demonstrated problem-solving capability in operational or technical contexts, with familiarity in structured methodologies such as Fishbone (Ishikawa), 5-Why analysis, and Root Cause Analysis (RCA).
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement - it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BAT Sweden Malmö Office Jobbnummer
9877099