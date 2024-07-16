Process Engineer
2024-07-16
Northvolt has exciting job offers for Process Equipment Engineers to join our team in Skellefteå.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Leading the commissioning activities for the new process and new lines
Own and lead commissioning activities on site and support handover to manufacturing team
Lead detailed design and process engineering from PO to FAT for manufacturing equipment
Lead design reviews and FMEAs with suppliers and approve machine design concepts, technical drawings and documentation
Provide feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, technical specifications and CE standards are met
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile. Start date asap. Set salary.
Skills & Requirements
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
3+ years of relevant work experience within equipment and process design and engineering related fields
Experience from building and scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong problem-solving background
Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Excellent English written and oral skills
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
http://www.northvolt.com/
