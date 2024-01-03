Process Engineer
2024-01-03
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact
Job Title: Process Engineer
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (onsite)
Job Description
Exciting opportunities await as Galderma seeks a talented Process Engineer to join our innovative team. As a Process Engineer, you will be instrumental in implementing and overseeing engineering plans and programs, contributing to the enhancement of processes across multiple operational areas within Galderma.
Key Responsibilities
* Implement and manage engineering plans and programs to support organizational activities.
* Track and ensure alignment of engineering activities with product/process modifications and improvements.
* Execute engineering processes and policies for the development of new products/processes.
* Analyze technology trends and contribute to successful deployment of engineering plans, meeting quality, cost, safety, and performance standards.
* Collaborate on engineering activities to assess feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and customer demand for both new and existing products.
* Participate in field-testing of products, processes, and systems.
Skills & Qualifications
* Bachelor's degree in engineering or related field.
* Some years of experience in engineering operations.
* Demonstrated ability to work independently with moderate supervision.
* Strong analytical skills with the ability to solve complex problems through prior experiences.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 450 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as the selection process is ongoing.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is an interview with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-24
Galderma
