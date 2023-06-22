Process Engineer - Support for projects in Norway
Worley Sverige AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stenungsund
2023-06-22
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Worley Sverige AB i Stenungsund
, Kungälv
, Sundsvall
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Process Engineer - support for projects in Norway - KUN0019
Company: Worley
Primary Location: SWE-BO-Kungälv
Job: Process
Schedule: Full-time
Employment Type: Employee
Job Level: Experienced
Job Posting: Jun 21, 2023
Unposting Date: Aug 20, 2023
Reporting Manager Title: Manager
Process Engineer
We have an exciting opening for a highly motivated and experienced Process Engineer. Qualified candidates will enjoy working with a customer in the oil and gas industry on a variety of projects for our client in Norway. You will get to experience a stimulating and challenging work environment, managing multiple studies and projects and collaborating with the other disciplines.
Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Our projects are covering the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets for our customers. Every day, we work to solve the world's changing energy needs and we put sustainability at the heart of everything, whether we're helping customers improve their assets or preparing them for the next chapter of the energy transition.
These are exciting times for Worley, the portfolio for our client in Norway is growing with new projects being secured and we are now looking for new colleagues to join our portfolio team.
Employer: Worley Sverige AB
Location: Kungälv/South Norway
Travel: Regular business trips to Norway
Duration: Full time, office hours (38,75 h/week, flextime)
Application deadline: 2023-08-08
Work description:
You will be part of our Process department with colleagues in both our offices in Kungälv and Stenungsund and work within all project phases from feasibility studies to execution phase. Part of the work means regular visits to costumer site in south of Norway though the portfolio team is mainly based in our office in Kungälv.
As Process Engineer in the portfolio you will be part of a team of process engineers.
Specific Accountabilities for Process Engineering role:
Align with other disciplines in the project.
Process design development during different project phases: Conceptual, Basic and Detail Engineering.
Process design engineering tasks, such as P&ID/PFD development, pump sizing, equipment sizing, line sizing, pressure relief calculations, control valve sizing, heat & material balances, material selection, control philosophies, functional descriptions.
Participation in HSE reviews.
Prepare proposals and work hour estimates for different project phases.
Administrative tasks also include progress measurement, forecasting, input to scheduling and monthly reporting.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. degree or equivalent in Chemical Engineering or a related subject relevant to Process Engineering, with a minimum of five (5) years engineering and design experience in all aspects of process engineering.
English, fluent in speech and writing. Knowledge in Swedish or Norwegian is an advantage.
As a person you have a structured, curious and amiable personality. You are striving for the best solution. Being a team player is important and you have a great interest in technology. You have a systematic approach to planning and prioritizing tasks as well as following up on KPI metrics.
What we offer you
By recognizing people's talents, experience and potential, we foster a diverse workplace where we look out for one another. A culture where we care about the environment and the communities in which we work and where we use our skills, expertise and judgement to keep everyone - our people, customers and communities - safe.
We are a leading global supplier of projects in Energy, Chemicals & Resources and are almost 48,000 people in about 50 countries worldwide. At our Stenungsund and Kungälv office, we are 190+ people. If you are a committed and passionate about engineering, Worley is a company that gives you opportunities to grow and influence your future.
For questions regarding this role, please contact the portfolio manager, Emma Holm emma.holm@worley.com
.
Applications to be submitted through the system, not via email. We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Worley Sverige AB
(org.nr 556635-4048), https://www.worley.com/
Industrivägen (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
7905548