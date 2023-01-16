Process Engineer - Process & Equipment Engineering
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. We are now looking for several Process & Equipment Engineers to join our Engineering team.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What you will do
You will be responsible for working with suppliers and a cross functional NOVO team for a specific area of battery cell manufacturing equipment after purchase order, through acceptance testing at the supplier site all the way to commissioning in our NOVO site in Gothenburg before handover a functioning system to production.
You will belong to an international and motivated team, that have fun together while inventing for the future! You will collaborate with the suppliers and be part of a cross-functional NOVO team to deliver the detailed design of cutting-edge equipment and bring it on speed. You will also train and guide new process engineers and support functions how to work with the equipment. This position will allow you to gain a deep understanding of a cutting-edge battery cell manufacturing equipment design and help to make it ready for the next challenge!
Tasks included, but not limited to:
- Lead design reviews and FMEAs with suppliers and approve machine design concepts, technical drawings and documentation
- Provide feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, technical specifications and CE safety standards are met
- Develop and issue DOEs and schedule process and equipment trials at supplier sites as well at NOVO site
- Lead the definition and release of standards for manufacturing processes based on the trials and lessons learned performed on the way
- Own and lead commissioning activities on site and support handover to production
- Actively participating and sharing all relevant information within a cross functional team on a regular basis
Your background
- BSc or MSc degree in mechanical, electrical or chemical engineering
- 3+ years of relevant work experience within equipment and process design
- Experience from building and scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry
- Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning
- Deep understanding of the process steps involved in cell manufacturing is not mandatory but a plus
- Very good English, additional languages are a plus
We see that you are a curious and persistent team player with a track record of leading process improvement projects in a production environment. You approach problem-solving with a "can-do" attitude, discipline and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
