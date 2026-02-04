Process Engineer - Battery Production
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-02-04
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a new colleague to join our engineering team in the battery production.
The Process Engineering role in our module production line is Product, Quality and method oriented.
If you have the Experience and want to be part of a high performing, tight knit and value creating team of engineers working towards a more sustainable future, we are looking forward to your application! We want to find a person who can contribute to the good cooperation and high spirit within our team and organisation.
You will have the possibility to affect the development and costumer production of Scania's batteries to ensure a safe and sustainable production and usage of our products. You will work with internal and external stakeholders and communicate with colleagues on all levels.
At Scania we strive for continuous improvements, therefore the development and documentation of our common ways of working is part of the job.
Job responsibilities
As a process engineer, the main tasks include:
• Leading introductions of new parts and quality improvements in the production line
• Developing the right methods and ensuring conditions to achieve quality, at the right time and cost for manufacturing
• Analysing quality deviations and problem solving together with the line organisation and Scania's R&D department
• Ensuring documentation and traceability of parts and changes, assessing risks and finding countermeasures in PPAP methods
• Improving cleanliness results in the production area and processes
Who you are
We believe that you are a curious and driven person who enjoys finding solutions to small and big problems. You have a hands-on approach and eager to contribute. You are generous with your learnings and are efficient in establishing methods with ability to achieve results in tasks with a wide scope with your ability to break tasks down to manageable steps and when the task calls for it you can dig into details and analyse trends.
As we are on standby to support our colleagues in production with trouble shooting and problem solving during unplanned production stops, it is important that you are flexible and have good communication skills.
You take responsibility for breaking down, planning and delivering your tasks on time and ensure the progress of your activities independently as we are in an Agile transformation and working towards self sufficient teams.
Qualifications
• We highly appreciate the diversity of our team, and we encourage applicants of all genders, ages and backgrounds
• Previous experience of Quality, Industrial or process engineering
• Bachelor or Master of Science degree, Scania Technician (internal education) or similar experience from previous relevant roles
• You have a deep understanding of Scania's production processes such as PPAP, Product development and Introductions
• Professional level of spoken and written in both English and Swedish
This is us
We are here to make a difference.
We are a diverse team with different levels of experience, spanning from a few months to several years of expertise. Together, we are now exploring an exciting new area of the automotive industry, Battery Production. As a production engineering team, we are responsible for the quality and continuous improvements of our processes, equipment and software solutions in our fully automated module production line in Södertälje.
As a manager, I strongly see the benefits of a productive and supportive teamwork. I do my best in creating an atmosphere where all team members understand and feel the importance of their contributions. For our team to create the most value, I believe it is important to be clear where we are, where we are heading and why we are going in that direction.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic and flexible workplace with hybrid work options when possible, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-02-18. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
group manager Gabriyel Tasel, gabriyel.tasel@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
Requisition ID 24299 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9724009